cehryl Returns With New Single 'sorry it's december'

Tomorrow, Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter-producer cehryl returns with her first new track since 2021, the languishing and tender "sorry it's december."

She explains, "like many of my other songs, mourns the passing of time. I wrote it about leaving LA in 2019, how the months fly by no matter how hard you hold onto anything or anyone. and how everyone you are now used to having around may one day be a stranger."

cehryl has a voice as dulce and mellifluous as the songs she produces and writes to. Stories that explore the complexity of human emotion fill her dreamy, genre-fusing tracks, where her lyrical flair and classical training are on full display.

From the strings she rips to the production, recording, and mixing, cehryl orchestrates every part of her songs. Her painfully relatable sonic gifts have gained her an international community of fans across the globe.

Following high school in the UK, cehryl came to the United States to attend Berklee College of Music in Boston and, post-college, found herself in Los Angeles, forming a tight-knit scene with friends Zack Villere, Mulherin, Dijon, Alex Szotak, and Soft Glas. Her buzzy 2019 debut album Slow Motion, garnered her praise from Paper, Earmilk, i-D, Complex, and more.

The "sorry it's December" follows cehryl's 2021 EP time machine, which was beloved by NPR, Flaunt, Ones To Watch, and more.

Watch the new video here: