breakkaway Releases Debut EP IT ALL FEELS THE SAME FROM AFAR

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Genre-bending collective breakkaway today shared their debut EP It all feels the same from afar, weaving elements of alternative, indie and shoegaze into soundscapes heard on tracks like '

.' The EP builds on their moody, cinematic foundations, including previously released singles ',' '' and '' featuring Softcult. The band also shared this week that they will be performing at Download Festival 2027 in Donington Park, UK.

It all feels the same from afar centers on the 'grief of outgrowing things that once defined you while still yearning for them,' the band shares. Pulling the EP title from their track 'Older,' the band shares, 'it represents how, with enough time and distance, both the good and bad moments of coming of age come to be viewed with a certain detached romanticism.'

Now three years since their first single and over 25 million streams later, the collective has grown musically and personally. 'This EP reflects that evolution in a way that is singular to us and this time period,' shares Case Fadell. 'It's a love letter to the past few years of our lives. We've all changed so much since we started, and we pushed ourselves to create something greater than the sum of its parts, and I'm so proud of this body of work. We're so happy to announce and soon share this with the world.'

Their deeply introspective songwriting draws from an expansive range of music and film, spanning The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers, Yeule, and Karmanjakah, as well as Portrait of a Lady on Fire and I Saw the TV Glow. Inspired by the sci-fi romance Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, 'Montauk' channels melancholic tension, beginning as a dreamy ballad before erupting into soaring, heavy breakdowns.

breakkaway formed in 2022 while its founding members attended a U.S. arts academy, 'I think for all of us it was the first time in our lives where we found ourselves in a place that music and art was OK to pursue,' vocalist Jessica Li says. Crucially, too, they found each other: kindred spirits for whom, as Li attests, the creation of music is 'an extension of our existence.' Over cheap takeout and movie nights, the band would stitch together the rich layers of the breakkaway blueprint. Little wonder their music is imbued with such cinematic qualities, in its own way, a soundtrack to the daydream visuals it conjures.

breakkaway is Jessica Li, Case Fadell, Romain Dammann, Jorge Gonzalez Diez Gutierrez, and Ethan Chan.

Tracklist

4. Montauk

5. Immortal

7. Older

Follow breakkaway

Photo Credit: Nooj - @noojnet - Download Hi-Res Images









Photo Credit: Nooj - @noojnet - Download Hi-Res Images

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone