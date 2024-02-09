aespa's NINGNING Appointed As Versace's Newest Global Ambassador

By: Feb. 09, 2024

aespa's NINGNING Appointed As Versace's Newest Global Ambassador

aespa's NINGNING has been selected as the global brand ambassador for the renowned luxury brand 'Versace.'

NINGNING, recognized for her outstanding ability to embody concepts, stylish visuals, and unique energy as a member of aespa, has been appointed as an ambassador for Versace. She is expected to play an active role as a global fashion icon.

"Today, NINGNING joins our Versace family as a Global Brand Ambassador. She is not only a brilliantly talented star, she is a wonderful person. She has a strong, confident vision, incredible energy and talent and she looks amazing wearing our clothes,” said Donatella Versace, the creative director of Versace.

“Versace has always been about pushing boundaries of creative expression and championing those who are confident to express themselves, especially in the music world,” said NINGNING. “That is why being a Versace brand ambassador is so exciting for me. I feel a new strong attitude when I wear Versace and I'm excited to share it with everyone in the hope that they too feel confident to share their own strength and power.”

With this, aespa now has two members serving as brand ambassadors, with WINTER previously being appointed as an ambassador for Polo Ralph Lauren. KARINA and GISELLE have showcased their distinctive presence not only in the music industry but also in the fashion industry as well, attending various fashion week shows such as Prada, Acne Studios, and Ottolinger.

aespa is set to participate in the 'SMTOWN LIVE 2024 SMCU PALACE @TOKYO,' which will be held at the Tokyo Dome on February 21 – 22, 2024.

ABOUT aespa:

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce K-Pop group with a unique concept. Each of the four members has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data. The group made unprecedented history with their 2020 debut single “Black Mamba,” which was the fastest debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history to hit 100 million views.

The group's 2022 EP, Girls, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 –their highest to date. Their third EP, MY WORLD, also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. All of these milestones have led to aespa's recently released EP Drama – aespa has now achieved three consecutive million-seller debuts with these projects, reaffirming their powerful presence.

They continue to receive global recognition, including being named among TIME Magazine's Next Generation Leaders in 2022, and one of Financial Times 25 Most Influential Women Of 2023. Recently, the group made history as the first K-Pop artists to play at music festivals The Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August amidst their global tour.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment



