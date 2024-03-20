aespa: WORLD TOUR Coming to Cinemas in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas will be coming to the big screen worldwide across two nights on April 24 & 27.

For their debut concert film, audiences will witness the unparalleled energy of aespa’s live performance, captured from their electrifying show at London's O2 Arena, their first-ever UK show. Tickets on sale from March 27 at 3pm GMT / 11am EDT / 8am PDT, visit aespaworldtourincinemas.com

From February to September 2023 the group’s first world tour, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK : HYPER LINE, visited 21 venues across four continents. Now, step into the final chapter of their global tour journey with aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas.

With their futuristic stage visuals, high-energy choreography and captivating vocals, watch aespa fiercely command the stage at London’s O2 Arena, delivering fan favourites including “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” “Spicy,” and “Black Mamba.” The film also highlights individual performances by each member, complemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, offering a glimpse behind the curtain.

With over 2.8 billion YouTube views at NEXT LEVEL MV and much raved-about performances; the fierce foursome of KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, and NINGNING are rapidly cementing their status as killer performers on and off screen.

aespa said: “Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world. ‘Til we meet again… we hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind-the-scenes.”



CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, Marc Allenby, said: “We are pleased to announce the theatrical release of 'aespa: WORLD TOUR in cinemas,' a special cinematic presentation capturing the acclaimed global tour, aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 SYNK : HYPER LINE. Dedicated MY, as well as those curious to discover the global phenomenon, will appreciate the opportunity to witness the full artistry and energy of aespa’s captivating live show on the big screen.”

CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, Jongryul Kim, said: “We are pleased to release a live concert of global artist aespa’s first world tour as a movie in special formats. Our special formats, ScreenX and 4DX, will recreate the thrilling performance of aespa and fans in the theatre with immersion.”

Don't miss this celebration of music and talent that captures the spirit and passion of aespa's journey so far.

Experience even more with immersive special formats ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX, available in select cinemas. Tickets go on sale March 27.

Visit aespaworldtourincinemas.com for screening details and full participating countries.

About aespa:

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.”

aespa’s hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone. The group’s 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. aespa’s 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released 4th Mini Album - Drama.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa became the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they headed off to continue their first global tour.

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.