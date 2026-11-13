Zoe Ko Releases New Single "whip machine" Music Video

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New York-raised, Los Angeles-based artist, musician, and rockstar femme fatale Zoe Ko returns with a new single, 'whip machine,' out now via Big Loud Rock. Produced by The Ready Set, the track layers punchy, gritty bass lines beneath Ko's signature larger-than-life attitude and cheeky, unapologetically provocative lyrics. The accompanying music video finds Ko in the driver's seat, extending an invitation for a reckless late-night rendezvous where road rules are merely suggestions and keeping both hands on the wheel is easier said than done.

Listen to 'whip machine' here.

Watch the music video for 'whip machine':

'I love that 'whip machine' is not about my past breakup!! It's just me having fun with someone new in a different city that I still don't know too well. It's all about being young, spontaneous, and acting on your fun and funny fantasies,' shared Zoe. 'Being an NYC girl in LA has its perks sometimes, and I highly recommend driving in a car with a really hot guy if you can. While I'm here, just let me at least make the most of it and go for a joyride, ya know? I'm obsessed with the driving electric guitar and different car sounds sprinkled throughout the song. The car radio, the tire screeches, the crashes. It's all just a bit camp, and I always love a bit of camp.'

From the chaotic energy of 'Party girls don't cry' to the unapologetic glamour of 'I'm wearing all black' and the dark escapism of 'Can a girl dream big?,' Ko has built a world that is as messy as it is magnetic. 'whip machine' keeps that energy in motion, bringing the fast, gritty, and gloriously over-the-top reckless abandon that has become her calling card.

In 2025, Zoe dropped the fan-favorite still not ur girlfriend EP, highlighted by '

,' which gathered nearly 4 million Spotify streams and counting. Beyond tours with everyone from UPSAHL to KiNG MALA, she ignited the GRAMMY U Soundstage in the middle of GRAMMY Week 2026 in Los Angeles, delivered a head-turning set at Lollapalooza 2025, and even shined with a showstopping performance at Elton John 's AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party.

Zoe Ko has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon. More to come in 2027.

Follow Zoe Ko: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website

Photo Credit: Angie Canonizado | Hi-res



Photo Credit: Angie Canonizado | Hi-res

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