My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Zoe Ko Releases New Single "whip machine" Music Video
The Los Angeles-based artist's flirty track was produced by The Ready Set and is out now via Big Loud Rock.
New York-raised, Los Angeles-based artist, musician, and rockstar femme fatale Zoe Ko returns with a new single, 'whip machine,' out now via Big Loud Rock. Produced by The Ready Set, the track layers punchy, gritty bass lines beneath Ko's signature larger-than-life attitude and cheeky, unapologetically provocative lyrics. The accompanying music video finds Ko in the driver's seat, extending an invitation for a reckless late-night rendezvous where road rules are merely suggestions and keeping both hands on the wheel is easier said than done.
Listen to 'whip machine' here.
Watch the music video for 'whip machine':
'I love that 'whip machine' is not about my past breakup!! It's just me having fun with someone new in a different city that I still don't know too well. It's all about being young, spontaneous, and acting on your fun and funny fantasies,' shared Zoe. 'Being an NYC girl in LA has its perks sometimes, and I highly recommend driving in a car with a really hot guy if you can. While I'm here, just let me at least make the most of it and go for a joyride, ya know? I'm obsessed with the driving electric guitar and different car sounds sprinkled throughout the song. The car radio, the tire screeches, the crashes. It's all just a bit camp, and I always love a bit of camp.'
From the chaotic energy of 'Party girls don't cry' to the unapologetic glamour of 'I'm wearing all black' and the dark escapism of 'Can a girl dream big?,' Ko has built a world that is as messy as it is magnetic. 'whip machine' keeps that energy in motion, bringing the fast, gritty, and gloriously over-the-top reckless abandon that has become her calling card.
In 2025, Zoe dropped the fan-favorite still not ur girlfriend EP, highlighted by '
Zoe Ko has no plans to hit the brakes anytime soon. More to come in 2027.
Follow Zoe Ko: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website
Photo Credit: Angie Canonizado | Hi-res
Photo Credit: Angie Canonizado | Hi-res
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