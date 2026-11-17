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Alt-pop singer, songwriter, and producer Zeph has released her new single 'composure,' alongside an official music video, via MDDN Records/Atlantic Records. On 'composure,' Zeph adopts the cadence of someone recounting a conversation she's already replayed a hundred times. Her words arrive in uneven bursts, tumbling over a synthetic arrangement that gives the song's tender storytelling a forward sense of motion. Rooted in the uncertainty of a connection that never quite materialized, the track finds Zeph holding onto the possibility of what could have been.

''composure' is a song about frustrated yearning,' Zeph explains, and continues, 'it's about someone who you never quite got but woulda coulda shoulda had a chance with and praying quietly that something might still happen between you two.'

The accompanying official music video offers a visual counterpart to the track's emotional intensity, further extending the world Zeph is building through her latest releases.

The new single follows September's 'don't let go til you hate me,' a distorted electronic-pop track that explored the desperation of holding onto a relationship even as it falls apart. While that song confronts the inability to accept an ending, 'composure' explores the equally complicated emotions surrounding a relationship that never truly began. Together, the two releases offer different perspectives on longing, attachment, and the ways people hold onto love, even when the outcome remains uncertain.

Both songs offer an early glimpse into Zeph's forthcoming new studio album, coming in 2027, as she continues to expand the deeply personal songwriting and meticulously constructed electronic production that have become central to her sound. The new material builds on the emotional candor of her previous releases while exploring the contradictions and complexities of modern relationships.

Born and raised in Maryland, Zeph developed an early fascination with film soundtracks before teaching herself songwriting and music production. That cinematic influence continues to inform her approach to making music, combining MIDI synths, manipulated vocals, and densely layered electronic arrangements with an unfiltered perspective on love, insecurity, anxiety, and growing up.

Since first gaining attention with 'Forever & Always' in 2018, Zeph has steadily built a devoted audience drawn to her willingness to articulate the thoughts and emotions people often leave unspoken. Her early projects, Scared of Everything (2021) and Crush (Demos) (2022), paved the way for her 2023 debut album, character development, which helped propel her to a peak of 8.3 million monthly Spotify listeners.

With 'composure' and 'don't let go til you hate me,' Zeph continues to explore the messier corners of human connection, setting the stage for more new music in 2027.

Photo Credit: Le3ay



Photo Credit: Le3ay

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