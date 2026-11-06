Zebra Releases New Single and Video for "All Your Love" Ahead of Fifth Studio Album ZEBRA V

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Celebrated rock trio Zebra returns with 'All Your Love,' the follow-up to the band's recent #1 single 'Walk With You' (co-written by Paul Stanley from KISS) on the Mediabase Classic Rock Radio chart. Following an exclusive premiere on TalkShopLive, the new single is available now on all major streaming platforms.

The track arrives ahead of the band's long-awaited fifth studio album, Zebra V, due November 13. Marking their first studio album in more than two decades, the veteran rockers continue to deliver the hard-hitting, melodic rock that has earned them a devoted following for more than 50 years.

Featuring the powerhouse lineup of Randy Jackson (guitar, vocals), Felix Hanemann (bass, keyboards, vocals) and Guy Gelso (drums, vocals), Zebra delivers another electrifying performance on 'All Your Love.' Co-written by Jackson and renowned singer-songwriter Mark Mangold, the track pairs powerful vocals and thunderous drums with a commanding guitar solo, balancing feel-good energy with the band's unmistakable rock 'n' roll sound. An official music video accompanies the single and captures the trio's dynamic performance.

'It's a guitar heavy track about a relationship on the verge of collapse. I love the bridge in this song. It's one of my favorite parts on the entire record,' explains Randy Jackson.

From the opening riff of 'Dog Day Night' to the string-filled outro of 'Eulalie,' Zebra V finds the band sounding as vital and adventurous as ever. Across its 11 tracks, the album draws on the diverse musical influences that have shaped Zebra's sound throughout its five-decade career. 'The Conqueror Worm,' 'All Your Love,' 'Love, Sex' and 'She's Waiting For You' showcase different sides of the band, while 'Direction,' a longtime live-show favorite, receives its first-ever studio recording. 'I'll Be There Beside You,' meanwhile, is a classic rock ballad co-written by Zebra with Skid Row's Dave 'Snake' Sabo and Rachel Bolan.

Zebra V will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms, with physical editions available on CD and a limited-edition cassette. Two limited-edition vinyl variants, a black-and-white zebra-striped edition and a 50th Anniversary gold edition, will follow on December 4. The album is available for pre-order now via Amazon.

Tracklist

1) Dog Day Night

2) The Conqueror Worm

3) All Your Love

4) Walk With You

5) Love, Sex

6) I'll Be There Beside You

7) She's Waiting For You

8) Direction

9) Louisiana Way

10) The Last Time

11) Eulalie

Zebra will be touring in support of Zebra V with dates already on sale and more to be announced in the future. Zebra holds the distinction of being the longest-running American rock band still touring with all original members. The trio of musicians have performed together every year for 51 consecutive years since the band's inception in 1975. More information on tickets for all Zebra dates can be found at https://zebraband.com.

Fri, Nov 13 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

Sat, Nov 14 – Patchogue, NY – Patchogue Theatre

Sat, Nov 28 – Englewood, NJ – Bergen Performing Arts Center

Sat, Dec 12 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

Fri, Feb 5 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

Sat, Feb 6 – McKinney, TX – Guitar Sanctuary

Sat, Apr 17 – Clearwater, FL – OCC Roadhouse

MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

In-Store Appearances

Zebra will also be making in-store appearances to support the release of Zebra V. Fans can go to the website https://zebraband.com for all the information on this.

11/15 – West Babylon, NY - Looney Tunes - 12:30PM

11/15 - Patchogue, NY - Record Stop - 3:30PM

11/17 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records - 6:30PM

11/29 - Milltown, NJ - Revilla Grooves & Gear – 3:00PM

12/13 - New Orleans, LA - Peaches Records – 4:00PM

About Zebra

Founded in New Orleans in 1975, Zebra has accomplished what few rock bands ever have: five decades later, Randy Jackson, Felix Hanemann, and Guy Gelso remain together as the band's original lineup, continuing to tour, record, and perform for generations of fans.

After building a devoted following in the clubs of New Orleans and Long Island, Zebra signed with Atlantic Records in 1982 and released its self-titled debut album in 1983, produced by legendary producer Jack Douglas. The album became a Gold Record, spent eight months on the Billboard charts, and peaked at No. 29, establishing Zebra as one of the era's most distinctive American rock bands. The band followed up Zebra (1983) with subsequent albums No Tellin' Lies (1984), 3.V (1986), and Zebra IV (2003), all of which cemented their place in the annals of rock music.

Known for its powerful live performances, musicianship, and unique blend of hard rock, progressive rock, and classic influences, ZEBRA has continued to tour extensively throughout its five-decade career. The band's remarkable longevity is matched by its continued creative drive, with new music reaching both longtime fans and a new generation of listeners. Zebra holds the record as the longest performing American band with the trio of original members performing together every year since their inception in 1975.

ZEBRA now enters its sixth decade with Zebra V, its first studio album in more than two decades. The band's fifth studio album represents a new chapter for a band whose story has never stopped moving forward.

Connect with Zebra

Website: https://zebraband.com/

X: https://x.com/ZebraBand

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zebrarockband/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@zebrarockband

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/zebraband







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