ZHU and KamJam Release Single "PARTY GOIN'" Ahead of Washington D.C. Festival

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Grammy-nominated producer and DJ ZHU has joined forces with KamJam on the new single 'PARTY GOIN',' out today, November 13. The release follows ZHU's 'CALL ME BABY' feat. HNTR and the announcement of ZHU's inaugural music festival, BLACKLIZT.DC, set for Washington D.C. on December 18 and 19.

The collaboration 'PARTY GOIN'' brings together two San Francisco natives, ZHU and KamJam, from different generations of electronic music. Sonically, 'PARTY GOIN'' reveals a different side of ZHU. While his Signature Sound often leans into darker, moodier, and more seductive territory, this record brings a noticeably more uplifting, funky, and playful energy. It's a feel-good, groove-driven track that carries the polished production and musicality that define his work.

Listen to 'PARTY GOIN'': https://stem.ffm.to/party-goin

KamJam is an emerging producer who has been building momentum online, catching the attention of ZHU, the Grammy-nominated artist known for his distinctive sound and genre-bending approach to electronic music.

Both artists grew up immersed in instrumentation and music production, developing their creative identities from a producer-first perspective. When ZHU first heard KamJam's demos, 'PARTY GOIN'' immediately stood out. He began teasing the record in his live sets, including at a pop-up in Mexico City, where the crowd response was explosive. Since then, the track has become a staple in ZHU's sets, consistently delivering standout moments on the dancefloor.

Beyond the collaboration, the record represents a natural mentorship between an established artist and a promising new talent. Having built his own career from the ground up as a producer, ZHU recognizes that same creative instinct in KamJam. His co-sign is more than just support for a single record; it's an opportunity to give an emerging artist a platform on a global stage.

With undeniable early crowd reactions, 'PARTY GOIN'' is quickly becoming a fan favorite, bringing a fresh, infectious energy to ZHU's catalog while introducing KamJam to a wider audience.

Prior to the release of 'PARTY GOIN',' ZHU and KamJam played it together at a Halloween event, in their hometown of San Francisco at the Global Distillery Island. ZHU will perform the track live at more scheduled dates below. Additionally, ZHU announced the inaugural BLACKLIZT.DC festival, his curated two-day event set for December 18 & 19 at BERHTA in Washington D.C. Alongside ZHU the festival will feature recognized and up and coming International Artists including Dansyn, Fahlberg, HNTR, Joezi, KamJam, Kotiēr, Nico De Andrea, Parallelle, Riche, and TOBEHONEST. Tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

Nov 13 - Revel - ABQ, NM

Nov 14 - Silo - Dallas, TX

Dec 4 - Re:Frame by Framework - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 5 - Re:Frame by Framework - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 18 - BLACKLIZT.DC - Washington DC

Dec 19 - BLACKLIZT.DC - Washington DC

Jan 29 - X Games - Aspen, CO

Jan 30 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO

About ZHU

ZHU first made his presence known to the world with his 2014 single 'Faded' which was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards. Though many know ZHU as a producer and DJ, he's much more than that: he's also a singer, performer, instrumentalist, and, importantly, a songwriter and filmmaker, two facets he delved into for his previous project, 2024's album and film GRACE. He stamped his spot with his genre-blurring 2016 debut, GENERATIONWHY and continued to evolve with subsequent projects like RINGOS DESERT (2018), DREAMLAND 2021 (2021), Musical Chairs Mixtape (Vol. 1) (2022) and the Grace (2024). ZHU's new album BLACK MIDAS is out now.

Follow ZHU: Web

About KamJam

KamJam is a San Diego based producer and DJ originally from the Bay Area, blending a lifelong background in funk, jazz, soul, and rock with hypnotic grooves, organic instrumentation, and modern indie dance production. A multi-instrumentalist with over a decade of production experience, his sound is playful, soulful, and built for the dance floor. With more than one million streams, growing international DJ support, and releases with Modern Delivery, Always Dance, and an upcoming collaboration with ZHU, KamJam is quickly establishing himself as an exciting new voice in electronic music.

Photo Credit: Joseph Saragoza









Photo Credit: Joseph Saragoza

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