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Six-time Grammy-nominated artist and activist Yola is putting her voice behind food justice. A longtime supporter of global nonprofit WhyHunger, she joins Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Sombr, Lucy Dacus and more for this year's 41st Annual Hungerthon with auctions, concerts and beyond.

Last year, Yola performed alongside Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Van Zandt & The Disciples of Soul with Marc Ribler and Young the Giant at WhyHunger's 50th Anniversary Hungerthon Benefit Docu-Concert at The Stone Pony, helping raise $200,000 for the nonprofit's work.

Yola played Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, made her Broadway debut as Persephone in Hadestown, and released what NPR called the 'best soul record of the past 20 years.'

Founded in 1975 by late music legend Harry Chapin and Bill Ayres, WhyHunger is a global nonprofit working to end hunger by advancing the belief that access to nutritious food is a human right, connecting 6.6 million people to food and investing $9.6 million in community-led solutions in recent years.

Photo Credit: Andrew Wolff







Photo Credit: Andrew Wolff

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