Yelena Eckemoff to Release Third Single "SPRING OF YOUTH" from Bird Island Album Rollout

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Renowned contemporary jazz composer, pianist, and producer Yelena Eckemoff has announced the release of 'Spring of Youth' (feat. Riccardo Bertuzzi, Carlo Nicita, Faso & Manu Katché), the third single from her upcoming album, Bird Island. The single is available today, November 13, 2026.

Bird Island is scheduled for full global release on April 16, 2027. Known for her adventurous, concept-driven storytelling, Eckemoff's latest work is an expansive magic realism suite brought to life by an international quintet.

To build anticipation, Eckemoff is releasing seven consecutive singles beginning September 18, 2026 with 'Lost At Stormy Sea.' This sequential release mirrors the chronological narrative arc behind the album, offering listeners a chapter-by-chapter experience of Bird Island.

An Elite International Ensemble

For Bird Island, Eckemoff anchors her grand piano and ambient, tastefully incorporated keyboard and synthesizer textures alongside a lineup of jazz, fusion, and rock musicians:

Yelena Eckemoff – Piano, Keyboards, Synths, Composer, Producer

Manu Katché – Drums and Percussion (Famed for his legendary work with Peter Gabriel, Sting, and Jan Garbarek)

Faso (Nicola Fasani) – Electric Bass (Of the iconic Italian band Elio e le Storie Tese)

Riccardo Bertuzzi – Electric Guitar (A versatile fusion artist and prolific television orchestra session musician)

Carlo Nicita – Flute (Award-winning Italian flautist and critically acclaimed improviser)

The project was recorded over a two-day session at Artesuono Recording Studio in Udine, Italy. It was tracked, mixed, and mastered by sound engineer Stefano Amerio, and features his Fazioli Grand Coda piano.

A Vivid Magic Realism Narrative Concept

Bird Island is accompanied by the longest and most expansive story Eckemoff has ever written. Available in English, French, and Italian, the narrative follows a small group of travelers who become lost at sea after a sudden storm knocks out their navigational gear. They drift through a mystical cavernous gateway and discover an uncharted tropical paradise populated by talking birds and a seemingly idyllic, money-less community.

As the travelers explore deeper, they discover the island's secrets: the villagers transform into giant birds at sunset, a magical spring restores youth at the cost of one's memories, and a subterranean lake holds shimmering diamonds. Ultimately, the characters find that while you can bring things to the island, you cannot leave with what is inborn to it—forcing them to choose between material wealth and the true treasures of the heart.

A Unique Symbiosis of Modern Jazz and Prog Rock

The album's thirteen tracks vary in style, forming a symbiosis of modern jazz and progressive rock. All bird and nature sounds across the record are entirely acoustic. Flutist Carlo Nicita utilizes extended techniques to mimic the island's fauna, while bassist Faso contributes vocalizations using unique mouth work.

Selected singles highlight the album's stylistic breadth:

'Lost at Stormy Sea': A dramatic, tempestuous opening chapter tracing the travelers' entry into the unknown. (A video capturing the live studio tracking session for this track is available online.)

'The Gateway': An ethereal, cinematic piece capturing the nostalgic, dreamlike trances experienced by the crew as they pass into the island's waters.

'Innkeeper': A hard-hitting, rock-infused track representing the travelers' encounter with a mysterious, disco-dressed host.

'Secret of the Tribe': An all-encompassing, dramatic arrangement detailing the sunset transformation of the islanders.

'Failed Escape': A groovy, high-energy track recorded in a piano-trio format, featuring a driving, foot-tapping bass and drum solo.

Monthly Single Rollout Schedule

Each track will be delivered monthly in chronological order leading to the full release:

'Lost at Stormy Sea' – September 18, 2026

'Secret of the Tribe' – October 16, 2026

'Spring of Youth' – November 13, 2026

'The Gateway' – December 11, 2026

'Innkeeper' – January 15, 2027

'Talking Birds' – February 12, 2027

'Failed Escape' – March 12, 2027

Full Album Release: Bird Island – April 16, 2027

About Yelena Eckemoff

Yelena Eckemoff was born in Moscow, Russia, in the former Soviet Union. She showed early talent at the piano and began studying at an early age with her mother, Olga, a professional pianist and teacher. At seven, Eckemoff attended Gnessin State Musical College, a school for musically gifted children, and furthered her education in classical piano at Moscow State Conservatory. After graduating, she began concertizing, studying jazz, composing music for several instruments, playing in a jazz-rock band, and teaching piano.

After moving to the U.S. in her late 20s, she began her recording career, working across several genres such as classical, vocal, folk, Christian, and jazz. Since then, Eckemoff has turned out almost two dozen albums, received critical acclaim in the jazz press, and forged her own sound as a chamber-setting composer and improvisational pianist.

For more information, visit www.yelenamusic.com and www.landhproduction.com.









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