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Venezuelan singer Yarge unveils 'CATARSYS,' her new 11-track studio album exploring vulnerability, self-discovery, and self-acceptance through two distinct sides of her identity: Yargelis and Babygirla.

Yargelis represents her introspective, sensitive, and emotionally vulnerable side, while Babygirla embodies a more outgoing, confident, and spontaneous personality. Although they initially appear to exist at opposite ends of the spectrum, both evolve throughout the album, ultimately realizing that they do not need to compete with one another.

This journey takes center stage in 'SUPERESTRELLAS,' the album's focus track, which introduces an unexpected merengue sound paired with lyrics that reflect on the pursuit of dreams. The song is accompanied by an official music video premiering alongside the album.

'CATARSYS' also features collaborations with Ambik and Francely Abreu on 'QUIERES O NO?', Karen Mendez on 'a quien llamo?', and duo 3AM alongside Andrea Ferrero on 'IMPOSIBLE (REMIX).'

'With this album, I wanted to show every side of myself, even the parts that sometimes seem to contradict each other. For a long time, I felt like I had to choose between being Yargelis or Babygirla, until I realized that both are essential to who I am. 'CATARSYS' was born from that journey of fully accepting myself,' Yarge shared.

With this project, Yarge enters a new artistic chapter where vulnerability and confidence, nostalgia and spontaneity are no longer opposing traits, but complementary elements of a single identity.

'CATARSYS' will be available on all major streaming platforms beginning November 18, 2026, along with the official music video for 'SUPERESTRELLAS.'

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