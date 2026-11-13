YODOGG Releases New Single "Make It Out" Featuring CHiNO

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Atlanta-bred hip-hop artist YoDogg returns with his new single 'Make It Out' featuring CHiNO, out today via Madhouse/Epic Records. Produced by multi-platinum hitmaker and GRAMMY nominee Needlz, the record weighs the hope of getting out against the realities of financial hardship, lost friendships, and a pride that refuses to bend.

Get: YoDogg feat. CHiNO, 'Make It Out'

https://yodogg.lnk.to/MakeItOutOfficialLyric

The track opens with cinematic production before a bouncy beat takes over and drives the record. CHiNO lifts it with a melodic hook that carries the song's message, and YoDogg brings his storytelling to the forefront, reflecting on the scars the life leaves, loyalty that isn't always returned, and a refusal to stop moving. Together, they give 'Make It Out' its anthemic, emotional pull, a record that makes getting out feel possible.

Needlz's production credits span hip-hop and pop, including Cardi B's 'Ring,' Bruno Mars' 21x Platinum 'Just the Way You Are,' the highest-certified song in RIAA history, Drake's 'I'm Goin' In,' and 50 Cent's 'Piggy Bank' and 'God Gave Me Style.' A GRAMMY nominee for Album of the Year on Bruno Mars' Doo-Wops & Hooligans, he brings that pedigree to his collaboration with YoDogg.

CHiNO, a singer and rapper from Fort Valley, Georgia, blends R&B melodies with Southern hip-hop. His catalog includes his breakout single 'Weird,' the projects Ladders and Permanently Scarred, and a collaboration with Jacquees on 'Disrespectful.'

Long before his record deal, YoDogg was working odd jobs to get by while writing and recording music independently. He approached A&Rs in person and took his records straight to Atlanta's strip club DJs. At Club Medusa, DJ Marc B played 'Hoodstarr' eight times and posted a video that eventually reached Cardo Got Wings, the GRAMMY-winning producer behind Diamond-certified hits including Drake's 'God's Plan' and Travis Scott's 'Goosebumps.' Cardo invited him to Dallas and signed him as the first artist to his imprint. Raised By Wolves and its sequel, Raised By Wolves 2, followed, along with a tour with Bash For The World and his previous single, 'CAMERAS,' produced by Cardo and DunDeal. Now, with Needlz behind 'Make It Out,' the rapper who once had to convince DJs to play his music is working alongside producers responsible for some of hip-hop's biggest records.

YoDogg's 'Make It Out' featuring CHiNO is available now.

Follow YoDogg

Instagram | X | YouTube | TikTok

Follow CHiNO

Instagram | X | YouTube | TikTok

Photo Credit: Madhouse/Epic Records









Photo Credit: Madhouse/Epic Records

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone