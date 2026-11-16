YFN Lucci Teams with Future on New Single “LAKEHOUSE.” Ahead of Album Release

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Multi-platinum Atlanta rap heavyweight YFN Lucci returns with his new single, 'LAKEHOUSE. (feat. Future.),' available now across all digital streaming platforms. Uniting two voices of Atlanta hip-hop, the collaboration serves as the final single ahead of Lucci's full-length project, EVERYTHING I SAID I AM / EVERYTHING SHE SAID SHE IS, arriving Friday, November 20th.

Alongside the single, Lucci has launched the album pre-save and unveiled the project's full tracklist. In addition to Future, the LP features guest appearances from Quavo, Tink, Fireboy DML, Rylo Rodriguez, and more.

Lucci is also celebrating new milestones, as his tracks 'JAN. 31ST (MY TRUTH).' and 'ON MY MIND.' have both officially earned RIAA Gold Certifications.

'LAKEHOUSE.' follows last week's release, 'EXPOSED. (feat. Quavo)'. Over recent weeks, Lucci has laid the groundwork for the album with a rollout that includes the reflective anthem 'hunnid PROBLEMS.', where he tackled personal growth, resilience, and accountability, and the collaboration 'custom MADE.' featuring Tink.

The momentum started early last year with Lucci's homecoming project, ALREADY LEGEND, which marked his return to music. That drive carried into this year with February's tribute 'You Special' and his April duet with Dess Dior, 'Missin' You.'

With the album release days away, Lucci continues to reclaim his narrative, solidify his legacy, and showcase why he remains at the forefront of southern hip-hop.

Tracklist

everything i said i am.

1. part III.

2. RICH MOOD.

3. I just realized. ft. FUTURE & Rod Wave.

4. hunnid PROBLEMS.

5. OVRLY TURNT.

6. MAYBACH KIDS.

7. Have u ever? ft YTB FATT.

8. I WANT MORE. ft. Fireboy DML.

9. EXPOSED. ft. Quavo.

10. 4th & 1.

11. Seasons. ft. Yungeen ACE.

12. TOO EMOTIONAL

13. real ONE. ft. EST GEE.

14. FREDA'S HOUSE.

everything she said she is.

1. THE ONE. / wanna have FUN.

2. DESTINY.

3. custom MADE. ft. Tink.

4. Take that OFF.

5. Tell me MORE.

6. Take me APART. ft. Rylo Rodriguez.

7. ONLY KNEW.

8. LAKEHOUSE. ft. Future.

9. better than ONE.

10. Tender LOVE & Care.

11. down 4 ME.

12. LUV DAT. ft. Belly Gang Kushington & Breskii.

13. You Special.

Photo Credit: Shine Huang







Photo Credit: Shine Huang

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