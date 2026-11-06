Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
YFN Lucci Taps Quavo for New Single “EXPOSED.”
The multi-platinum Atlanta rapper follows recent singles including Custom Made with Tink and Hunnid Problems, and the track arrives with an official music video.
Multi-platinum Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci is back with 'EXPOSED.,' a new single featuring Quavo, out now on all streaming platforms. Accompanied by an official music video, the collaboration brings together two of the South's most recognizable voices.
The song is Lucci's latest release after 'custom MADE.' with Tink and 'hunnid PROBLEMS,' where he opened up about growth and accountability. Now, with 'EXPOSED.,' Lucci continues to rise, proving there is more to his story.
Lucci has kept a steady stream of music coming this year. In February he dropped 'You Special,' followed by 'Missin' You' with Dess Dior in April. The run started early last year with his homecoming project, ALREADY LEGEND, which marked his return and set the tone for this new chapter. More new music from Lucci is on the way.
Photo Credit: Shine Huang
Photo Credit: Shine Huang
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