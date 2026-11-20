"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
YFN Lucci Releases EVERYTHING I SAID I AM / EVERYTHING SHE SAID SHE IS Album With Future, Quavo, Rod Wave
The 26-track album includes guest appearances from Future, Quavo, Rod Wave, Tink, Fireboy DML, EST Gee, Yungeen Ace, Rylo Rodriguez and YTB Fatt.
Multi-platinum Atlanta rap heavyweight YFN Lucci officially releases his long-awaited, career-defining full-length album, EVERYTHING I SAID I AM / EVERYTHING SHE SAID SHE IS, available now across all digital streaming platforms. Arriving alongside the 26-track project is the official music video for the album's high-energy focus record, 'OVRLY TURNT.'
Spanning two distinct sides – anchored by openers 'E.I.S.I.A.' and 'E.S.S.S.I.' – the ambitious body of work showcases Lucci's full range, pairing raw street testimony with vulnerable, melodic storytelling. The star-studded LP boasts powerhouse guest appearances from Future, Quavo, Rod Wave, Tink, Fireboy DML, EST Gee, Yungeen Ace, Rylo Rodriguez, and YTB Fatt.
Today's album release caps off an unstoppable run of singles that ushered in this new era. Most recently, Lucci teamed up with Future on the heavy-hitting anthem 'LAKEHOUSE.' and joined forces with Quavo on 'EXPOSED.' Over recent weeks, he further laid the groundwork with the reflective 'hunnid PROBLEMS.,' tackling personal growth, resilience, and accountability and the smooth Tink collaboration 'custom MADE.' That momentum traces back to last year's critically acclaimed homecoming project, ALREADY LEGEND, and carried into February's heartfelt tribute 'You Special.'
To celebrate the album's arrival, YFN Lucci is hitting the road for a series of in-store signings across the country. The celebration also coincides with major commercial milestones for Lucci, whose emotionally charged tracks 'JAN. 31ST (MY TRUTH).' and 'ON MY MIND.' both recently earned RIAA Gold Certifications.
With EVERYTHING I SAID I AM / EVERYTHING SHE SAID SHE IS out now, YFN Lucci reclaims his narrative, solidifies his legacy, and reinforces why he remains at the forefront of southern hip-hop.
In-Store Signing Dates
11/20: Atlanta, GA - DBS Sounds - Signing at 5PM
11/21: Orlando, FL - Park Ave CDs - Signing at 1PM
11/22: Dallas, TX - Josey Records - Signing at 3PM
11/23: Long Island, NY - Looney Tunes - Signing at 3PM
11/25: Chicago, IL - Shuga Records - Signing at 3PM
Tracklist
everything i said i am.
1. part III.
2. RICH MOOD.
3. I just realized. ft. FUTURE & Rod Wave.
4. hunnid PROBLEMS.
5. OVRLY TURNT.
6. MAYBACH KIDS.
7. Have u ever? ft YTB FATT.
8. I WANT MORE. ft. Fireboy DML.
9. EXPOSED. ft. Quavo.
10. 4th & 1.
11. Seasons. ft. Yungeen ACE.
12. TOO EMOTIONAL
13. real ONE. ft. EST GEE.
14. FREDA'S HOUSE.
everything she said she is.
1. THE ONE. / wanna have FUN.
2. DESTINY.
3. custom MADE. ft. Tink.
4. Take that OFF.
5. Tell me MORE.
6. Take me APART. ft. Rylo Rodriguez.
7. ONLY KNEW.
8. LAKEHOUSE. ft. Future.
9. better than ONE.
10. Tender LOVE & Care.
11. down 4 ME.
12. LUV DAT. ft. Belly Gang Kushington & Breskii.
13. You Special.
Photo Credit: Shine Huang
Photo Credit: Shine Huang
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