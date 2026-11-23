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Lakeshore Records is set to release Blood Hive 4 Original Songs from the TV series YELLOWJACKETS digitally on January 23, 2027. The show's composers, Craig Wedren, frontman for D.C.-based seminal post-hardcore band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of indie pop icons that dog., have recorded nine songs that match the intensity and intrigue of the latest and final season of the psychological survival drama. The series returns to Paramount+ on the Premium Plan.

Original songs featured throughout the season will be released as instant grat tracks after each new episode airs on Fridays. Available today is 'Feed Someone,' a vividly atmospheric song anchored by Waronker's vocals that shifts from a benevolent narrative into an increasingly ominous and echoing track before crescendoing into mind-swirling distortion. The song is featured in Episode 1. It can be heard via Spotify and YouTube, and the album can be pre-saved at https://orcd.co/bloodhive4songs.

Of the music for the final season, Waronker and Wedren note:

The music for the final season of Yellowjackets is a cumulative, fractal, exponential culmination of sounds from seasons past that scales/plumbs fresh sonic heaven-and-hellscapes for our characters' new timelines and environments. In short, we did some deep, gnarly musical storytelling. The ride has been as wild as the season is. So many planes to land, pun intended. Marrying past to present, and present to past. Exploring the sometimes-jerky-sometimes-silky rhythms of trauma through music. A whole new timeline to tackle now that our team has been rescued and is back in class, New Jersey, 1997. Themes upon themes upon themes (including the beautiful music Theodore Shapiro made for the original pilot featuring unearthly vocals from Caroline Shaw), all colliding and interweaving in schizophonic concert. Ultimately all one theme, one song, one story, delirious and delicious.

We wanted to write an entire album's worth of songs for the final season, a love letter and Dear John to the wilderness. As fate would have it, we were asked to write some originals for particular scenes as the season unfolded, unleashing a blast of creativity. Ultimately the wilderness (aka Bart and Ashley, the show's creators, and music supervisor Nora Felder) provided, and an LP's worth of bespoke Yellowjackets songs was born – written for and inspired by – with new songs featured in every episode. A dream delivered. We hear the wilderness and it hears us! Yellowjackets forever…

Of 'Feed Someone,' Waronker and Wedren note:

'Feed Someone' evolved in a very organic way, fairly quickly. We wrote it as a song and then adapted it to picture, with experimental, unsettling sounds that felt like our score warping and adorning the relatively straightforward acoustic indie vibe of the guitar and vocal. The song is warm and pretty, but haunted – something's off, and it never quite behaves in predictable ways, just like 'YELLOWJACKETS'.

The song plays as our remaining Yellowjackets are first reunited with their parents after having been rescued. Needless to say it's an emotional scene, with notes of elation, anticipation, anxiety and heartache bobbing and weaving with and against each other. Some kids are thrilled, some are filled with dread. Some parents show, some don't. A few of the parents arrive to find their kids aren't there.

Tracklist

Feed Someone (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

When The Lights Go Out (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

Call Me Up (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

No Return (Unplugged) (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

Till It All Comes Burning Down (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

Sweet n' Faded (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

When The Lights Go Out (Diner Version) (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

See Ya Around (Original Song From The TV Series Yellowjackets)

My Enemy (Bonus Track)

About Yellowjackets

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, Yellowjackets is the saga of a team of wildly talented high school girls' soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. Equal parts survival epic, psychological horror story and coming-of-age drama, the series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they've attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Season four stars Emmy nominee Melanie Lynskey, Emmy nominee Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Jenna Burgess, and two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank. Guest starring are June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa, Sam Braun, Dulé Hill and more.

Previously, BroadwayWorld reported on the final season trailer, which sets the season around a homecoming.

About Craig Wedren

Craig Wedren first gained notice as the dynamic, multi-octave-wielding frontman of acclaimed and influential post-hardcore art rock pioneers Shudder to Think, a band who made fans of diverse luminaries spanning Jeff Buckley to Deftones, with the likes of Incubus and Pearl Jam known to cover the band in their live shows. As Shudder to Think wound down in the late-'90s, Wedren began to pursue new, vital sonic avenues of his own, from his own solo work to his work as a prolific film and television composer.

Wedren's music has become an essential part of some of film and television's most popular and lauded shows. Beginning with the soundtracks for the late-'90s films High Art and First Love, Last Rites along with his Shudder to Think bandmates, Wedren would go on to create evocative, decidedly contemporary scores for cultural-touchstone films and television series including The School of Rock, The Kids Are All Right, Reno 911!, The State and, with collaborator Anna Waronker, Showtime's YELLOWJACKETS. Wedren's composing resume also includes extensive work with director and childhood friend David Wain, with whom he has worked on Role Models, Wet Hot American Summer, and They Came Together among others, and he has composed the music for Wain's latest film released this summer, Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass.

From 2005's Lapland to his 2024 album The Dream Dreaming, Wedren has also released a series of solo albums and related collaborative projects including his ambient choral music project, Sabbath Sessions. In 2025, Wedren and his Shudder to Think bandmates reunited for their first tour in almost 20 years and, in 2026, released their first project in almost 30 years, the EP Who Sent You (Dischord).

About Anna Waronker

Anna Waronker is a composer, songwriter, singer and artist. Well known as the front woman and songwriter for the Los Angeles based band that dog., Waronker has taken her unique melodic and harmonic sensibility and personal lyrical wit into composing for film and television. Notable scores and soundtracks include the Emmy Nominated hit show YELLOWJACKETS (Paramount+ with Showtime), School Spirits (Paramount+), Elle (Prime Video), the limited series adaptation of Tegan & Sara's best-selling memoir High School (FreeVee), Shrill (Hulu), which she co-composed with Craig Wedren, I Love That For You (Paramount+ with Showtime), the animated series Harriet The Spy (Apple), the cult classic Josie And The Pussycats, Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, and many more.

Waronker has also worked in theater as a composer, penning the music, book and lyrics with Charlotte Caffey (Go-Go's) for Lovelace A Rock Opera (The Hayworth Theater, Edinburgh Fringe Festival) and songs and score for a musical adaptation of Hit The Wall and Lily Tomlin and Jane Wagner's The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (Los Angeles LGBT Center/Davidson/Valentini Theatre). As a singer, performer and recording artist, Waronker has produced and released two solo albums and four albums with that dog., most recently the critically acclaimed Old LP (UMe) in 2019.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more. For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com. Lakeshore's blog, Soundtracks, Scores And More, is available at https://soundtracksscoresandmore.com.







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