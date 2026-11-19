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Austrian guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel will release Confluence, a new trio project with bassist Linda May Han Oh and guitarist Lionel Loueke, on Biophilia Records on December 11, 2026. A European tour runs December 14 through December 21, 2026.

Single Release Schedule

October 30, 2026: 'Esenfield' (Muthspiel)

November 20, 2026: 'Slopes' (Muthspiel)

December 4, 2026: 'Vision' (Loueke – focus track)

For his latest project, Austrian guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel has invited two outstanding musical personalities to work together with him: bassist Linda May Han Oh, born in Malaysia to Chinese parents and raised in Australia, and Lionel Loueke, who hails originally from Benin in West Africa.

Three different musical colors, (at least) three different continents, three highly influential players on their respective instruments, with stellar solo careers of their own. On Confluence they join forces in a program that captivates with its virtuosity and rhythmic power, while also opening a wide space where these protagonists meet one another in an improvised trialogue.

Muthspiel has been prolific in recent years, exploring the territory between jazz improvisation, classical guitar, composition and chamber music. Earlier in 2026 he released Atlas by the Wolfgang Muthspiel Chamber Trio (on the Clap Your Hands label) with pianist Colin Vallon and trumpeter Mario Rom. His 2024 ECM release Etudes, Quietudes was an ambitious outing for solo classical guitar. In a trio with Scott Colley and Brian Blade, Muthspiel has also given us Tokyo, Dance of the Elders and Angular Blues, all on ECM.

Confluence features still another trio configuration, unusual in texture and approach, highly melodic in its rendering of these vibrant original pieces by all three members. The title captures the essence of the project: a meeting of different musical currents that retain their individual character while creating something new together.

Muthspiel, Loueke and Oh are all instantly recognizable players with highly personal sounds, yet they share an openness that makes the trio feel less like a conventional ensemble than an ongoing three-way conversation. With no drums and no fixed division between accompaniment and soloist, the music leaves space for roles to shift constantly.

Oh's bass provides both foundation and playful melodic counterpoint, while the two guitars approach rhythm, harmony and texture from markedly different directions. Muthspiel moves between classical and electric guitar; Loueke brings his unmistakable rhythmic language and deeply personal approach to the instrument. All three musicians also sing, introducing the human voice as another instrumental color within the trio.

The result is music of rhythmic intensity and chamber-like transparency: intricate without becoming dense, virtuosic without losing its sense of play. Written material and improvisation flow into one another, creating a flexible musical fabric in which pulse, melody, harmony and sound can continually change function.

What ultimately connects Muthspiel, Oh and Loueke is not similarity but individuality. Each has reached the point where a single note can reveal the player behind it. Confluence brings those three recognizable voices into the same space and allows them to interact without sacrificing their identities.

Muthspiel contributes 'Elba Waltz,' 'Esenfield,' 'Slopes' and 'Double Blues,' Loueke contributes 'Vision,' and Oh contributes 'A Stone's Throw' and 'Tattered and Torn.' The trio also offers its own interpretation of the Billie Holiday/Arthur Herzog Jr. classic 'God Bless the Child.'

Confluence will be released by Biophilia Records on December 11, 2026, preceded by three singles: 'Esenfield' on October 30, 'Slopes' on November 20, and the album's focus track, 'Vision,' on December 4.

Track Listing

1. Elba Waltz (08:28)

2. Vision (5:55)

3. A Stone's Throw (2:46)

4. God Bless the Child (6:14)

5. Esenfield (5:33)

6. Slopes (4:19)

7. Tattered and Torn (6:05)

8. Double Blues (7:39)

All music by Wolfgang Muthspiel except 'Vision' by Lionel Loueke, 'A Stone's Throw' and 'Tattered and Torn' by Linda May Han Oh, and 'God Bless the Child' by Billie Holiday and Arthur Herzog Jr.

Recorded by Patrik Zosso at Clap Your Hands Studio, Basel. Mixed by Patrik Zosso and Wolfgang Muthspiel. Mastered by Nicolas Baillard at La Fraiseraie Electrique, France.

Wolfgang Muthspiel plays an electric guitar by Nico Moffa and a classical guitar by Jim Redgate.

December Tour Dates

December 15, 2026 – Alter Schlachthof, Eupen, Belgium

December 16, 2026 – Unterfahrt, Munich, Germany

December 18, 2026 – Nica Jazzclub, Hamburg, Germany

December 19, 2026 – Jazzclub Minden, Minden, Germany

December 20, 2026 – Jazz Station, Brussels, Belgium

December 21, 2026 – Porgy & Bess, Vienna, Austria

More information is available at Wolfgang Muthspiel's website and the Biophilia Records website.

Photo Credit: Bernhard Ley



Photo Credit: Bernhard Ley

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