"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Within Temptation Release New Single “THROUGH FIRE & ASHES” Featuring S10
The song features S10 (Stien den Hollander) trading vocals with Sharon den Adel on a track described as the emotional heart of the band's forthcoming ninth studio album.
Symphonic metal band Within Temptation have released a new single, 'Through Fire & Ashes,' the title track of their forthcoming studio album, due in spring 2027. The song is now available at https://wt.lnk.to/tfaa.
For this release, Within Temptation - Sharon den Adel (vocals), Stefan Helleblad (guitars), Ruud Jolie (guitars), Jeroen van Veen (bass), Vikram Shankar (keys), Mike Coolen (drums) - team up with S10 (Stien den Hollander), one of the Netherlands' most celebrated, alternative, young artists. On 'Through Fire & Ashes,' she trades vocals with Sharon den Adel - two singular voices, one song.
Sharon reveals, 'I saw S10 perform at a show in the Netherlands last year, and she blew me away with her fearless individuality, her vulnerability and her strength. Musically she charts her own course - she loves to experiment and follows her instincts rather than other people's expectations. I recognize so much of myself in that, and it's why our collaboration felt completely natural.'
'Through Fire & Ashes' is the emotional heart of the new record: a deeply personal song about love at its most painful, and about the strength to come through it. It also charts a new direction for the band, beginning as an acoustic ballad that swells into an elegant, emotional, stately choral epic. Sharon den Adel's voice meets S10's against a heartfelt, raw backdrop, on possibly the most stripped-back recording the band has ever made.
Both fragile and full of strength, quiet and yet anthemic, 'Through Fire And Ashes' is the first taste of the band's ninth studio album, which expands Within Temptation's sonic palate into new realms. A different and exciting record, it will delight and surprise the band's fans in equal measure, showcasing their ever-evolving style as they constantly move forwards.
The new single release also invites the band's fans to share their own story in a campaign that will build at the new website - throughfireandashes.com. There fans and the band will create an online artwork installation together that will be completed on the day of the album's release.
'Through Fire & Ashes' (feat. S10) is out everywhere today. The album of the same name follows in spring 2027.
Connect with Within Temptation
Website: https://www.within-temptation.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wtofficial
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wtofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@wtofficial
Photo Credit: Rahi Rezvani
Photo Credit: Rahi Rezvani
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