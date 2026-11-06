Winny Releases New Single "One Day" Ahead of 2027 Project

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Following recent high-profile collaborations with Fred again.., Koffee, Rudimental, and Show Dem Camp, fast-rising Nigerian singer-songwriter Winny steps back into the spotlight with her brand-new single, 'One Day,' out now on all digital streaming platforms via Sygnal Music. Serving as the lead offering from her forthcoming project slated for 2027, the track marks Winny's first solo release since her acclaimed 2024 sophomore EP, Commercial Break.

Built on a sun-drenched, roots-reggae groove and anchored by Winny's smoky, soulful cadence, 'One Day' is an anthem of spiritual endurance and unshakeable peace. Produced by Puffybeatz (Asake, Oxlade, Giggs), the track finds Winny in peak form, weaving patois-laced melodies and Afrobeats sensibilities around a message of boundary-setting. The song is a warning to anyone trying to disturb her peace and a declaration that prayer and faith will always outlast the haters.

'This song is a reminder to keep going, to hold on to faith, and to refuse to let anyone disturb your peace,' Winny explains. 'Today might feel heavy, but tomorrow will be lighter. It's about protecting what you're building and moving forward with calm confidence, no matter who is doubting.'

With over 10 million streams across her first two EPs and co-signs from the likes of Wizkid and Omah Lay, Winny's voice has quietly traveled the world since her 2023 debut. In November 2025, Fred again.. and Sammy Virji built their club anthem '

' around vocal samples from Commercial Break , catapulting her distinct timbre onto global festival stages. Now, ' One Day ' positions Winny not just as an essential featured collaborator, but as a singular artist crafting genre-fluid melodies that bridge West Africa, the Caribbean, and global R&B.

Hailing from the Idoma community of Benue State and raised in Jos, Nigeria, Winny (Winifred Ohili Adanu) is one of the most distinct voices of Nigeria's new generation of genre-blurring artists. Her Signature Sound seamlessly merges reggae's rebel spirit, R&B's melodic warmth, and the infectious bounce of Afropop. Her music carries a warmth and directness that traces back to her upbringing in a large, faith-rooted family, where contentment, love and belonging were less lessons than lived values and those same threads run through every record she makes. Her voice is instantly recognizable: textured, unhurried, emotionally exact. While it draws comparisons to Chronixx, Wizkid and Kranium, it doesn't sit neatly under any of them; she's the sound of an artist building her own lane between Lagos, the Caribbean and the wider Black diaspora.

Winny broke out with her self-titled debut EP in April 2023, which surged to #1 on Apple Music's R&B/Soul chart in Nigeria and charted in 19 countries across Africa, North America and the UK. Breakout single 'Don't Leave' secured a spot on Spotify's Viral 50 and earned praise from Omah Lay, setting the stage for 2024's Commercial Break, featuring American R&B singer/songwriter Thutmose and rising Jamaican artist Projexx. Championed by BBC Radio 1 (Tara Kumar), Apple Music 1 (Ebro Darden), COLORS, VIBE, UPROXX, and 1883 Magazine, Winny continues to expand her footprint with music rooted in self-awareness, compassion, and effortless cool.

Listen to 'One Day' here.

Photo Credit: Warde Ayibadiepreye // DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS









Photo Credit: Warde Ayibadiepreye // DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS

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