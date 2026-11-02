Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Willi Carlisle Releases Music Video for "She Only Loves Horses" Ahead of THE UNIVERSAL BUBBA Album
The single is a standout track from the double album produced by Tyler Childers, with Carlisle expanding his sonic range.
'She only loves horses, she'll never love me,' Willi Carlisle laments on his loping new single 'She Only Loves Horses,' a standout from his Tyler Childers-produced double album The Universal Bubba, out this Friday, November 6th via Signature Sounds. But maybe it's not a relationship destined to work out anyways. 'Horse people are weird, and dating them is weirder,' explains Carlisle. 'You ever watch someone in a two-thousand dollar outfit shovel the dung of a fifty-thousand dollar animal? Worse, you ever get hollered at over nothing by someone who whispers sweetly to an animal that just tries to kick them in the head? I'm not a good rider, but I do love watching this silly stuff. It's got good contradictions.'
Recorded in secret in the Bywater District of New Orleans, Carlisle cut 17 tracks for The Universal Bubba that expand his sonic scrapbook and capture the off-kilter characters living in his songs. The album was created in an all-time DIY effort, with Childers and his band joining Carlisle for two weeks of recording in New Orleans. Across the record, Carlisle embraces new sounds and instrumentation--including synthesizers, double electric guitars and more fretless 19th-century-style banjo than he has used on any previous album. With plenty of room to stretch across styles, The Universal Bubba has plenty of embellished folksongs and somber tales on its latter half.
Exploration aside, Carlisle's mission as a folksinger largely remains the same - documenting the stories and struggles of everyday people and balancing the humor and hope of existence. 'I want to make a universal folk music. Songs for all kinds of weirdos,' says Carlisle. 'I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn't go anywhere, that we are living and dying for it everyday. I believe there's noble work to do in that context. That if we feel despair, we don't need to because there's so much good work to do.'
As Rolling Stone says, 'Carlisle is here to do the work to make country and folk music a place of inclusivity and empathy.' In that vein, Carlisle has announced 'Bubbas In The Community,' an initiative put together by Carlisle that invites mutual aid groups, nonprofits, and unions in different cities to set up a table on his tour to help fundraise, gain recognition, and expand their reach in their respective communities.
Speaking about the importance of bringing attention to these organizations, Carlisle stated, 'In an age of increasing inequality and divisiveness, I want concerts to foster solidarity among working people. Most music, even political music, doesn't do this all that directly. This is one small way to make our social character more important than our social content. I hope our shows become a big tent where people share ideas, inspiration, and work!'
Fans can recommend their favorite organizations in their community by filling out an online form.
Carlisle is in the midst of an extensive North American tour in support of the album, with a show tonight at Baby's All Right in Brooklyn, NY. The tour continues into 2027.
The Universal Bubba Tracklist
1. Mason Jar at the Center of the World
2. Gas Station
3. Use Me Up
4. Good Morning, Midnight
5. Marlboro Vinyasa
6. The Master's Hammer
7. Contact High
8. The Universal Bubba
9. The Universal Bubba, Part Two
10. She Only Loves Horses
11. Ditchdigger's Song (Dust and the Devil)
12. Sadly Enormous
13. I Ain't Crazy
14. Red Leather, Yellow Leather
15. Old Milwaukee Onestep
16. Bigger'n Dallas
17. Golden Dragon Buffet
Willi Carlisle 2026 North American Tour Dates
NOV 2 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
NOV 3 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
NOV 4 - Northampton, MA - Iron Horse
NOV 6 - Portland, ME - First Parish Church
NOV 7 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
NOV 8 - Kingston, NY - Assembly
NOV 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
NOV 12 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
NOV 13 - Durham, NC - Stanczyks
NOV 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
DEC 3 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
DEC 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
DEC 6 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social
DEC 9 - Vancouver, BC Canada - The Pearl
DEC 10 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
DEC 11 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
DEC 12 - Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall
DEC 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
DEC 15 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
DEC 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium
DEC 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
DEC 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
DEC 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
JAN 21 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
JAN 22 - Des Moines, IA - xBk
JAN 23 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
JAN 24 - South Bend, IN - Stockroom East
JAN 26 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival
JAN 27 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
JAN 29 - Johnson City, TN - Down Home
JAN 30 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
JAN 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse
FEB 1 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
FEB 18 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge
FEB 19 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
FEB 20 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern
FEB 21 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern
FEB 23 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
FEB 25 - Austin, TX - Antone's
FEB 26 - Galveston, TX - Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe
FEB 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saturn Bar
Photo Credit: Brooke Cooper
Photo Credit: Brooke Cooper
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