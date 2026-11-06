Willi Carlisle Releases Double Album THE UNIVERSAL BUBBA, Produced by Tyler Childers

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Folksinger Willi Carlisle's new double album The Universal Bubba is out today, November 6, 2026, via Signature Sounds. Carlisle worked with first-time producer Tyler Childers on the project. Childers and his band convened to a makeshift home studio nestled in the Bywater District of New Orleans for two weeks to cut 17 tracks that expand Carlisle's sonic scrapbook and capture the off-kilter characters living in his songs.

'Willi is one of my favorite modern day songwriters,' says Childers. 'There's a lot of folks doing it, but few folks doing it like Mr. Carlisle. When he reached out asking me to produce this album, I was elated at the opportunity. It was an honor to get to work on this project, and I'm super proud of what we ended up with.'

'I think this one goes to outer space,' says Carlisle. 'I think this is the widest range of influences that I've ever had. It touches on funk, it touches on Americana, Cajun, oldtime, and experimental music.' With Childers' band behind him, Carlisle embraced the freedom to wander across genres both familiar and new, testing out instrumentation and toying with the surreality of traditions being turned on their head. 'It feels like getting drunk at the Civil War reenactment, or cruising at the cattle auction, or doing molly at the square dance,' explains Carlisle. 'It's the first time I've ever used synthesizers and double electric guitars. There's also more fretless 19th century style banjo on it than any record I've ever made.'

Music videos have been released for 'Mason Jar at the Center of the World,' 'Gas Station' and 'She Only Loves Horses.' BroadwayWorld previously reported on the 'She Only Loves Horses' video.

Exploration aside, Carlisle's mission as a folksinger largely remains the same - documenting the stories and struggles of everyday people and balancing the humor and hope of existence. 'I want to make a universal folk music. Songs for all kinds of weirdos,' says Carlisle. 'I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn't go anywhere, that we are living and dying for it everyday. I believe there's noble work to do in that context. That if we feel despair, we don't need to because there's so much good work to do.'

As Rolling Stone says, 'Carlisle is here to do the work to make country and folk music a place of inclusivity and empathy.' In that vein, Carlisle has announced 'Bubbas In The Community,' an initiative put together by Carlisle that invites mutual aid groups, nonprofits, and unions in different cities to set up a table on his tour to help fundraise, gain recognition, and expand their reach in their respective communities.

Speaking about the importance of bringing attention to these organizations, Carlisle stated, 'In an age of increasing inequality and divisiveness, I want concerts to foster solidarity among working people. Most music, even political music, doesn't do this all that directly. This is one small way to make our social character more important than our social content. I hope our shows become a big tent where people share ideas, inspiration, and work!'

Fans can recommend their favorite organizations in their community by filling out an online form.

Carlisle is in the midst of an extensive North American tour in support of the album, which continues into 2027. Carlisle also appears on NPR's Mountain Stage this weekend.

The Universal Bubba Tracklist

1. The Mason Jar at the Center of the World

2. Gas Station

3. Use Me Up

4. Good Morning, Midnight

5. Marlboro Vinyasa

6. The Master's Hammer

7. Contact High

8. The Universal Bubba, Part One

9. The Universal Bubba, Part Two

10. She Only Loves Horses

11. Ditchdigger's Song (Dust and the Devil)

12. Sadly Enormous

13. I Ain't Crazy

14. Red Leather, Yellow Leather

15. Old Milwaukee Onestep

16. Bigger'n Dallas

17. Golden Dragon Buffet

Willi Carlisle 2026-2027 North American Tour Dates

NOV 6 - Portland, ME - First Parish Church

NOV 7 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

NOV 8 - Kingston, NY - Assembly

NOV 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird

NOV 12 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

NOV 13 - Durham, NC - Stanczyks

NOV 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

DEC 3 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

DEC 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

DEC 6 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social

DEC 9 - Vancouver, BC Canada - The Pearl

DEC 10 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

DEC 11 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

DEC 12 - Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall

DEC 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

DEC 15 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

DEC 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium

DEC 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

DEC 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's

DEC 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

JAN 21 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

JAN 22 - Des Moines, IA - xBk

JAN 23 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

JAN 24 - South Bend, IN - Stockroom East

JAN 26 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival

JAN 27 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

JAN 29 - Johnson City, TN - Down Home

JAN 30 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

JAN 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

FEB 1 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

FEB 18 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge

FEB 19 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge

FEB 20 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

FEB 21 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

FEB 23 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

FEB 25 - Austin, TX - Antone's

FEB 26 - Galveston, TX - Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe

FEB 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saturn Bar

Photo Credit: Brooke Cooper



Photo Credit: Brooke Cooper

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