Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Willi Carlisle Releases Double Album THE UNIVERSAL BUBBA, Produced by Tyler Childers
Carlisle recorded the 17-track album over two weeks with Childers and his band, blending funk, Americana, Cajun, and experimental music.
Folksinger Willi Carlisle's new double album The Universal Bubba is out today, November 6, 2026, via Signature Sounds. Carlisle worked with first-time producer Tyler Childers on the project. Childers and his band convened to a makeshift home studio nestled in the Bywater District of New Orleans for two weeks to cut 17 tracks that expand Carlisle's sonic scrapbook and capture the off-kilter characters living in his songs.
'Willi is one of my favorite modern day songwriters,' says Childers. 'There's a lot of folks doing it, but few folks doing it like Mr. Carlisle. When he reached out asking me to produce this album, I was elated at the opportunity. It was an honor to get to work on this project, and I'm super proud of what we ended up with.'
'I think this one goes to outer space,' says Carlisle. 'I think this is the widest range of influences that I've ever had. It touches on funk, it touches on Americana, Cajun, oldtime, and experimental music.' With Childers' band behind him, Carlisle embraced the freedom to wander across genres both familiar and new, testing out instrumentation and toying with the surreality of traditions being turned on their head. 'It feels like getting drunk at the Civil War reenactment, or cruising at the cattle auction, or doing molly at the square dance,' explains Carlisle. 'It's the first time I've ever used synthesizers and double electric guitars. There's also more fretless 19th century style banjo on it than any record I've ever made.'
Music videos have been released for 'Mason Jar at the Center of the World,' 'Gas Station' and 'She Only Loves Horses.' BroadwayWorld previously reported on the 'She Only Loves Horses' video.
Exploration aside, Carlisle's mission as a folksinger largely remains the same - documenting the stories and struggles of everyday people and balancing the humor and hope of existence. 'I want to make a universal folk music. Songs for all kinds of weirdos,' says Carlisle. 'I want to write songs that prove the old weird America didn't go anywhere, that we are living and dying for it everyday. I believe there's noble work to do in that context. That if we feel despair, we don't need to because there's so much good work to do.'
As Rolling Stone says, 'Carlisle is here to do the work to make country and folk music a place of inclusivity and empathy.' In that vein, Carlisle has announced 'Bubbas In The Community,' an initiative put together by Carlisle that invites mutual aid groups, nonprofits, and unions in different cities to set up a table on his tour to help fundraise, gain recognition, and expand their reach in their respective communities.
Speaking about the importance of bringing attention to these organizations, Carlisle stated, 'In an age of increasing inequality and divisiveness, I want concerts to foster solidarity among working people. Most music, even political music, doesn't do this all that directly. This is one small way to make our social character more important than our social content. I hope our shows become a big tent where people share ideas, inspiration, and work!'
Fans can recommend their favorite organizations in their community by filling out an online form.
Carlisle is in the midst of an extensive North American tour in support of the album, which continues into 2027. Carlisle also appears on NPR's Mountain Stage this weekend.
The Universal Bubba Tracklist
1. The Mason Jar at the Center of the World
2. Gas Station
3. Use Me Up
4. Good Morning, Midnight
5. Marlboro Vinyasa
6. The Master's Hammer
7. Contact High
8. The Universal Bubba, Part One
9. The Universal Bubba, Part Two
10. She Only Loves Horses
11. Ditchdigger's Song (Dust and the Devil)
12. Sadly Enormous
13. I Ain't Crazy
14. Red Leather, Yellow Leather
15. Old Milwaukee Onestep
16. Bigger'n Dallas
17. Golden Dragon Buffet
Willi Carlisle 2026-2027 North American Tour Dates
NOV 6 - Portland, ME - First Parish Church
NOV 7 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
NOV 8 - Kingston, NY - Assembly
NOV 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
NOV 12 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
NOV 13 - Durham, NC - Stanczyks
NOV 14 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
DEC 3 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
DEC 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
DEC 6 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social
DEC 9 - Vancouver, BC Canada - The Pearl
DEC 10 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
DEC 11 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
DEC 12 - Trout Lake, WA - Trout Lake Hall
DEC 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent
DEC 15 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
DEC 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium
DEC 18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
DEC 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy + Harriet's
DEC 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
JAN 21 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge
JAN 22 - Des Moines, IA - xBk
JAN 23 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle
JAN 24 - South Bend, IN - Stockroom East
JAN 26 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival
JAN 27 - Louisville, KY - Zanzabar
JAN 29 - Johnson City, TN - Down Home
JAN 30 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
JAN 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse
FEB 1 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
FEB 18 - Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge
FEB 19 - Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
FEB 20 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern
FEB 21 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern
FEB 23 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
FEB 25 - Austin, TX - Antone's
FEB 26 - Galveston, TX - Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe
FEB 27 - New Orleans, LA - Saturn Bar
Photo Credit: Brooke Cooper
Photo Credit: Brooke Cooper
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