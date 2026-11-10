My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Whitney to Tour North America for LIGHT UPON THE LAKE 10th Anniversary
The run opens at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City and includes two nights at Thalia Hall in Chicago.
Chicago duo Whitney are bringing their Light Upon The Lake 10th Anniversary Tour to North America this spring and summer, performing the era-defining album in full, as well as fan favorites from their back catalogue. The run kicks off at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, and includes stops at The Castro in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Steel in New York, and a two-night homecoming at Chicago's Thalia Hall. Tickets will be available on whitneytheband.com starting Weds 11/11 via artist pre-sale, with general on-sale on Friday 11/13.
Light Upon The Lake 10th Anniversary Edition is out now, featuring unreleased demos, alt-versions and covers.
Released in 2016 to wide critical praise, Light Upon The Lake was called 'a confident and effortless record that sounds as if it has always existed' by The Guardian, while Pitchfork awarded it 'Best New Music', calling it a 'warm, simple and profoundly enjoyable rock'n'roll record.'
Reflecting on the record's legacy, the band shares: 'Light Upon The Lake came out 10 years ago. 10 years ago our community in Chicago was a beaming, nurturing, sometimes messy picture of young adulthood. Our friends provided couches and floors when we desperately needed them. Critical ears and valuable feedback when we were struggling to write throughout winter 2015. Encouragement (and residual panic) as we played our first few live shows around the city - and unwavering support as that live show eventually took us away for months at a time. It's cliche but there was a chosen family that quite literally stepped in and kept us afloat and clearheaded throughout the journey of writing LUTL and I think that's what I'm bound to remember another 10 or 20 years from now. Thank you to anyone and everyone whose lives have been touched by this record in the last decade. We'll see you soon <3.'
Tour Dates
05/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/17 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
05/18 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/19 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
05/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro
05/22 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box
05/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
06/16 - Boston, MA @ Royale
06/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
06/19 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
06/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre
06/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall at The Warhol
06/23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
06/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
06/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Photo Credit: Sandy Kim (2016) | Download Hi-Res
Photo Credit: Sandy Kim (2016) | Download Hi-Res
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