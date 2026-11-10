Whitney to Tour North America for LIGHT UPON THE LAKE 10th Anniversary

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Chicago duo Whitney are bringing their Light Upon The Lake 10th Anniversary Tour to North America this spring and summer, performing the era-defining album in full, as well as fan favorites from their back catalogue. The run kicks off at Kilby Block Party in Salt Lake City, and includes stops at The Castro in San Francisco, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Steel in New York, and a two-night homecoming at Chicago's Thalia Hall. Tickets will be available on whitneytheband.com starting Weds 11/11 via artist pre-sale, with general on-sale on Friday 11/13.

Light Upon The Lake 10th Anniversary Edition is out now, featuring unreleased demos, alt-versions and covers.

Released in 2016 to wide critical praise, Light Upon The Lake was called 'a confident and effortless record that sounds as if it has always existed' by The Guardian, while Pitchfork awarded it 'Best New Music', calling it a 'warm, simple and profoundly enjoyable rock'n'roll record.'

Reflecting on the record's legacy, the band shares: 'Light Upon The Lake came out 10 years ago. 10 years ago our community in Chicago was a beaming, nurturing, sometimes messy picture of young adulthood. Our friends provided couches and floors when we desperately needed them. Critical ears and valuable feedback when we were struggling to write throughout winter 2015. Encouragement (and residual panic) as we played our first few live shows around the city - and unwavering support as that live show eventually took us away for months at a time. It's cliche but there was a chosen family that quite literally stepped in and kept us afloat and clearheaded throughout the journey of writing LUTL and I think that's what I'm bound to remember another 10 or 20 years from now. Thank you to anyone and everyone whose lives have been touched by this record in the last decade. We'll see you soon <3.'

Tour Dates

05/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

05/18 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/19 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

05/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Castro

05/22 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

05/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

06/16 - Boston, MA @ Royale

06/17 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

06/19 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

06/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theatre

06/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Lecture Hall at The Warhol

06/23 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

06/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/25 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

06/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Photo Credit: Sandy Kim (2016) | Download Hi-Res











Photo Credit: Sandy Kim (2016) | Download Hi-Res

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