"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Whitmer Thomas Announces GREEN ROOM BLUES EP, Out December 11 on Fire Talk Records, While on Tour
The EP follows the HBO comedy special and live album TERMINAL CREW OF DUDES, with the title track produced by Melina Duterte.
Whitmer Thomas has announced a new EP titled Green Room Blues, alongside its title track 'Green Room Blues.' Hot on the heels of releasing Terminal Crew Of Dudes, his new HBO original comedy special and accompanying live album, the Green Room Blues EP, an intimate peek behind the curtain of Thomas's whirlwind year, is due December 11th via Fire Talk Records.
'Green Room Blues' offers a stripped-back counterpart to the comedy-forward nature of Terminal Crew of Dudes. 'I've been smoking too much these days // getting sloppier when I'm on stage,' he confesses atop sparse guitar produced by Melina Duterte (Jay Som), 'Sometimes I got nothing to say // Just making a funny face.'
Of 'Green Room Blues,' Thomas adds: 'Green Room Blues is just a very long-winded way of me saying, 'I miss you,' to the person I love.'
Thomas is currently on tour in support of Terminal Crew Of Dudes on his 'New Jokes, Old Songs' North American tour tonight in Vancouver, with remaining performances in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, DC and more.
Over the past decade, Thomas has carved a singular lane for his synthesis of skills, bridging his career in comedy and a knack for 'tongue-in-cheek anthem[s]' (UPROXX). Between acting roles in Weapons (2025), Friendship (2024) and Big Mouth (2023-2025), collaborations with Christian Lee Hutson, Jay Som and Great Grandpa's Al Menne, as well as a self-directed HBO comedy special, Thomas has resisted any one categorization and proved his talents work best in tandem.
Tour Dates
11/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/18 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
11/19 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/06 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
12/07 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House
12/08 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
12/10 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory
12/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
12/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
12/14 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub
12/16 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age
12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
Photo Credit: Jessica Viscus | Download Hi-Res
Photo Credit: Jessica Viscus | Download Hi-Res
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