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Whitmer Thomas has announced a new EP titled Green Room Blues, alongside its title track 'Green Room Blues.' Hot on the heels of releasing Terminal Crew Of Dudes, his new HBO original comedy special and accompanying live album, the Green Room Blues EP, an intimate peek behind the curtain of Thomas's whirlwind year, is due December 11th via Fire Talk Records.

'Green Room Blues' offers a stripped-back counterpart to the comedy-forward nature of Terminal Crew of Dudes. 'I've been smoking too much these days // getting sloppier when I'm on stage,' he confesses atop sparse guitar produced by Melina Duterte (Jay Som), 'Sometimes I got nothing to say // Just making a funny face.'

Of 'Green Room Blues,' Thomas adds: 'Green Room Blues is just a very long-winded way of me saying, 'I miss you,' to the person I love.'

Thomas is currently on tour in support of Terminal Crew Of Dudes on his 'New Jokes, Old Songs' North American tour tonight in Vancouver, with remaining performances in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, DC and more.

Over the past decade, Thomas has carved a singular lane for his synthesis of skills, bridging his career in comedy and a knack for 'tongue-in-cheek anthem[s]' (UPROXX). Between acting roles in Weapons (2025), Friendship (2024) and Big Mouth (2023-2025), collaborations with Christian Lee Hutson, Jay Som and Great Grandpa's Al Menne, as well as a self-directed HBO comedy special, Thomas has resisted any one categorization and proved his talents work best in tandem.

Tour Dates

11/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/18 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/19 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/06 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

12/07 - Detroit, MI @ Lager House

12/08 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

12/10 - Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

12/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

12/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

12/14 - Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub

12/16 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age

12/17 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room

Photo Credit: Jessica Viscus | Download Hi-Res









Photo Credit: Jessica Viscus | Download Hi-Res

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