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Global pop group Westlife announced the North American leg of Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour, bringing their anniversary celebration to 12 shows across the U.S. and Canada in March 2027. Special guest O-Town joins the North American leg. Promoted by Live Nation, the run kicks off March 1 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, and culminates March 19 with the group's first-ever performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, with stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Toronto, and more.

The announcement follows Westlife's sold-out debut North American tour in 2024, which included a headline show at New York's Radio City Music Hall. Now, the multi-platinum Irish group will return with a hit-filled set celebrating the songs that have connected generations of fans around the world.

Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour is the biggest global tour of the group's career, with over 90 shows already announced worldwide and more to come. The group recently wrapped a record-breaking, sold-out 42-date run across the UK and Ireland. The tour also includes dates across continental Europe, Asia, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. With a St. Patrick's Day show at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, the March run will also give fans a chance to celebrate the occasion with one of Ireland's most iconic musical acts.

Tickets

Tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, November 17 with a Citi presale in the U.S. and an American Express presale in Canada. The general on-sale will begin Friday, November 20 at 10am local time at westlife.com.

Citi is the official card of the Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour in the U.S. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10am local time until Wednesday, November 18 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the Canada dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, November 17 at 10am local time until Wednesday, November 18 at 10pm local time.

Westlife have sold over 7 million concert tickets worldwide and performed more than 800 concerts across 35 countries, making them one of the biggest-selling global touring acts of all time. The Wild Dreams Tour alone sold over 1.2 million tickets.

Westlife 25: The Anniversary World Tour – North American Dates, March 2027

Mon Mar 1 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater

Tue Mar 2 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu Mar 4 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Fri Mar 5 – Calgary, AB – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sat Mar 6 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Mar 9 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Wed Mar 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Mar 13 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Sun Mar 14 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Mar 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Mar 17 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Fri Mar 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

*Non-Live Nation Date

About Westlife

Over the last 25 years, Westlife have become one of the most successful pop groups of all time. They have sold over 55 million records worldwide, earned 36 No. 1 albums worldwide and scored 14 UK No. 1 singles (ranking only behind Elvis Presley and The Beatles). Their music has amassed over 3 billion global streams and over 1 billion YouTube views. They have sold over 7 million concert tickets worldwide and performed more than 800 concerts across 35 countries, including more than 200 shows across 30 countries since their reunion in 2019. Westlife remain the UK & Ireland's top-selling album group of the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Matt Holyoak



Photo Credit: Matt Holyoak

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