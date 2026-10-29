Welcome To Rockville 2027 to Feature BLINK-182, KORN, FAITH NO MORE & 150+ Artists

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Welcome To Rockville is expanding for 2027, with organizers announcing a full music lineup of more than 150 artists along with major upgrades to the festival grounds at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. After celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026 with 210,000 music fans from all 50 states and 30 countries, the festival, produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, returns for its 16th year on May 6-9, 2027.

The 2027 lineup will feature more than 150 artists on 5 stages, including Korn, Alice in Chains and Faith No More on Thursday, Bad Omens, $UICIDEBOY$ and Ice Nine Kills on Friday, Pierce The Veil, Good Charlotte and The Offspring on Saturday, and Blink-182, MGK and Papa Roach on Sunday. The lineup also includes The Prodigy, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Judas Priest, Danzig, Bilmuri, Circa Survive, I Prevail, Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein, Cypress Hill, 311, Stone Temple Pilots and many more.

Danny Wimmer Presents also announced major upgrades across the grounds, starting with all five stages: APEX brings panoramic video and immersive production, OCTANE steps up its visuals to take every set to another level, VORTEX gets an expanded footprint and full shade, INFERNO moves under a tent with upgraded audio and video, and GARAGE keeps its shade while adding more views.

With three tented stages, fans will have more shade and more space to experience Rockville, plus added comfort throughout the grounds: covered bleachers, more seating and umbrellas, new amusement rides, and more shady spots to cool off and recharge. Add in more screens, more ways to beat the heat, and more places to kick back, and there's plenty of room to settle in between sets.

Full Music Lineup

Blink-182, Korn, Pierce The Veil, Bad Omens, $UICIDEBOY$, Faith No More, Papa Roach, MGK, The Offspring, Alice in Chains, The Prodigy, Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson, Knocked Loose, Judas Priest, Ice Nine Kills, Danzig, Bilmuri, Circa Survive, I Prevail, Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein, Cypress Hill, 311, Seether, Stone Temple Pilots, Hot Mulligan, The Pretty Reckless, Poppy, Lil Jon, Bullet For My Valentine, She Wants Revenge, President, Wage War, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Boys Like Girls, Black Veil Brides, Dashboard Confessional, Kublai Khan TX, Cobra Starship, Clutch, Rico Nasty, Machine Head, Pendulum, Coal Chamber, Sleep Theory, Sullivan King, Chad Gray: The Voice of Mudvayne + HELLYEAH, Sugar Ray, Everlast, Testament, Escape The Fate, Skid Row, HANABIE., Waka Flocka Flame, Superheaven, P.O.D., Imminence, Steve-O, Thursday, From Ashes To New, Kim Dracula, Forever The Sickest Kids, The Amity Affliction, Magnolia Park, B.o.B, Saosin, Violent Vira, Relient K, PeelingFlesh, Kittie, Hey Monday, Of Mice & Men, Steel Panther, Eve 6, Carpenter Brut, Crowbar, Helmet, Corrosion of Conformity, Wind Rose, Crown The Empire, Boundaries, A Heartwell Ending, Blood Incantation, Quiet Riot, Fit For An Autopsy, After The Burial, Diggy Graves, Stabbing Westward, Soulfly, The Funeral Portrait, Palisades, Fear Factory, Invent Animate, Dirty Honey, Armor For Sleep, SLOMOSA, Drowning Pool, Silent Planet, Shadows Fall, Cute Is What We Aim For, Hellogoodbye, Lacuna Coil, Her Last Sight, I See Stars, Showing Teeth, American Hi-Fi, Vana, South Arcade, Metal Church, Nailbomb, Kami Kehoe, The Fall of Troy, Emarosa, DeathbyRomy, Mac Sabbath, Point North, Powerman 5000, Static Dress, Lower Definition, Lady Radiator, Orgy, Ninth Key, Varials, Malevolence, rev3rent, Autumn Kings, TX2, Driveways, Kingdom of Giants, Ho99o9, XCOMM, Arankai, Chained Saint, Dark Divine, Sylosis, ASAVA, Ded, PINKNOISE, Infected Rain, ZAHNA, Daniel Spriggs, bødyWash, and Silent Theory.

Special Appearances and Reunions

Faith No More: Rare, exclusive Southeastern U.S. show & first reunion show

Marilyn Manson: Exclusive global performance of Antichrist Superstar

Meshuggah: 40th Anniversary

Machine Head: Exclusive U.S. show

Skid Row: Returns to the stage after 3 years for 40th Anniversary

Wage War: Special home state performance

A Heartwell Ending: First show in 19 years

Reunion shows from Circa Survive, Forever the Sickest Kids, Palisades and Cute Is What We Aim For, as well as a rare set from Relient K

Beyond the nonstop music, Welcome To Rockville is packed with things to do onsite. Hit The Midway for carnival rides, games and food. Grab a cold drink at Salty Skeeters, the tiki bar on the water at Lake Lloyd, or cool off in the Grandstand Hideout, where the AC is cranked and the balcony overlooks the whole festival. Get a BBQ fix at Pit Row, belt out karaoke at The Dive, an air-conditioned dive bar serving drinks all day, and meet up with friends at the brand-new Bonus Round Barcade, loaded with arcade classics like pinball and skee-ball plus a full indoor bar.

Danny Wimmer Presents is also ushering in a new era of VIP for Welcome To Rockville 2027. An expanded VIP footprint means more room to roam and more shade, along with premium viewing and permanent restrooms at both main stages, exclusive food and beverage offerings, and an all-new VIP Lounge Experience. For the first time ever, VIP guests will have access to The Fan Zone, the premier infield entertainment area at Daytona International Speedway.

For those looking to enhance the Rockville experience even further, the exclusive Daytona Owners Club (DOC) experience will offer an expanded outdoor space, elevated viewing with closer proximity to the stage, Rockstar Parking with private shuttle drop-offs at the dedicated DOC entrance, all-inclusive chef-curated snacks, cold drinks and an air-conditioned lounge.

'Welcome To Rockville has grown into something bigger than we ever imagined, bringing rock fans from around the world together in Daytona Beach,' said Chamie McCurry, General Manager of Danny Wimmer Presents. 'Every year, we push ourselves to raise the bar, both with a lineup that celebrates the genre in its entirety and with the experience we create for fans. In 2027, that means more tented stages, additional seating areas, a brand-new entrance, and an expanded, relocated VIP experience. We're investing in a more comfortable, immersive festival without losing the energy that makes Rockville special. I can't wait for fans to experience it.'

'Welcome To Rockville continues to rock Daytona Beach in a big way, and the 2027 lineup promises another incredible weekend at the World Center of Racing,' said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. 'Danny Wimmer Presents has been an outstanding partner, consistently raising the bar to deliver a world-class festival experience for music fans. With an unbelievable lineup and significant upgrades throughout the festival grounds, from enhanced stages and expanded shaded areas to elevated VIP experiences, Rockville continues to get bigger and better every year. Beyond the music, this event delivers a tremendous economic impact to Daytona Beach and the surrounding region, bringing fans from across the country and around the world to support local hotels, restaurants, and businesses. We can't wait to turn up the volume and welcome rock fans back to Daytona International Speedway in 2027.'

Jinjer will headline the Wednesday night pre-party at Daytona International Speedway, free for all campers and hotel package holders. The Welcome To Rockville Battle For The Big Stage competition also returns for 2027, offering one lucky band the chance to play a main stage at the festival. Details will be shared on Rockville's official social media channels and during Sunday episodes of the Space Zebra show on the DWP Twitch channel.

All Welcome To Rockville passes—including Single-Day, 2-Day GA, 4-Day GA, VIP, and the exclusive Daytona Owners Club—are on sale now at welcometorockville.com. Fans can secure their spot for as little as $1 down, with flexible layaway options available. Danny Wimmer Presents contributes a portion of every pass sale to the DWP Foundation, supporting local nonprofits and charitable initiatives in the communities that host DWP festivals.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Welcome To Rockville passes to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel. The Welcome To Rockville student pass allows those with a valid .edu address access to a $120 (all-in, fees included) Single Day GA Pass via FEVO.

Fans can book an official Welcome To Rockville hotel package via Jampack starting as low as $10 down, offering access to nearby hotels, shuttle service and other exclusives. Jampack Hotel + Admission packages also allow festival re-entry each day. Additional perks vary depending on the hotel package.

An extremely limited number of Car + Tent camping passes are still available as an add-on to festival pass purchases and include festival re-entry access and free entry to the Wednesday night Welcome To Rockville Official Pre-Party. RV camping passes are sold out, but a waitlist is available. Camping amenities include indoor restrooms and showers, in-and-out privileges, a general store for supplies and more. General and Premium Parking passes are also available.

Originally launched in Jacksonville, Florida in 2011, Welcome To Rockville found its permanent home at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Since then, the festival has established itself as The World Center of Rock, welcoming record-breaking crowds and cementing itself as a flagship event on the global festival calendar. Each year, Rockville generates over $80 million in economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and local business engagement.

Welcome To Rockville is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. More information is available at welcometorockville.com.

About Danny Wimmer Presents

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) is the largest independent producer of destination music festivals in the United States and a fully integrated live entertainment company spanning festivals, concerts, talent buying, venue development, and entertainment consulting. Since its founding in 2011 by music industry veteran Danny Wimmer, DWP has become known for producing some of North America's premier music festivals, including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky, Inkcarceration Tattoo + Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. Beyond festivals, DWP operates DWP Concerts, a dedicated division focused on concert promotion, venue programming, strategic entertainment development, and venue consulting, alongside its nationwide Talent Services division.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal's prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts a diverse schedule of racing events, including January's Rolex 24 At DAYTONA and Roar Before The Rolex 24, February's DAYTONA 500 and Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, March's Bike Week At DAYTONA Presented By GEICO, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, and the August Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend. The Speedway grounds are also used extensively for other events, including concerts such as Welcome To Rockville and Heroes Honor Festival.

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