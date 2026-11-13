Wavves Releases New Album CHERRY SODA, Shares Single "Layover in Dublin"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

California indie-rock project Wavves has released its new album, Cherry Soda, via I Surrender Records and Bose Records. Nearly two decades after Nathan Williams emerged as a defining voice of the late-2000s indie scene, the twelve track record finds him exploring the intersection between the sounds of late 90's emo, melodic noise, and grunge pop. The album arrives alongside focus track 'Layover in Dublin,' which leans into that melodic angst with crashing cymbals, crunching guitars and a chorus that finds Williams stretching his vocals into a near-desperate plea.

For all their sonic differences, indie rock and grunge have long been preoccupied with many of the same things: alienation, insecurity, frustration and the inevitable appearance of a loud guitar. On Cherry Soda, Williams tugs on that common thread, allowing cynicism and sincerity to coexist without sacrificing the irreverence that has always defined Wavves.

Reflecting on the release of Cherry Soda, Nathan Williams shares, '18 years into doing this, and the week before a record comes out, it still feels exactly the same. Which is pretty cool, because usually when you do something enough times, the excitement or fear starts to fade. You get numb to it,' he explains. 'Somehow, I haven't. A friend once described putting out a record as walking naked in front of everyone. I think that's probably true, especially with WAVVES, because the songs tend to be pretty personal, sometimes almost uncomfortably autobiographical.'

What started as an exercise in Williams making an emo record turned into something much more complex and experimental. As much of Wavves' early catalog does, Nathan switches genres seamlessly as if there are no fenced-in areas or sonic limits. The breakneck tempos and ragged hooks of 'We Get Around' channel a turbulent energy and sound reminiscent of his early work, while 'Pinesol' pairs distorted guitars with a morbid account of cleaning up after a murder. Elsewhere, the title track offsets romantic disillusionment with references to Sonic Youth and bad tattoos. Rather than offering any easy resolutions, Cherry Soda finds Williams sitting with the frustrations and uncertainties that have long shaped his songwriting.

Produced, engineered and mixed by Aaron Rubin and mastered by Nick Townsend at Infrasonic Sound, Cherry Soda came together through an instinctive creative process. After returning from Spain, Williams made the decision to re-record much of the album, giving himself just twelve days to write and record six songs. Rather than laboring over each decision, he embraced a spontaneous approach, following the first chords, melodies and lyrics that came to mind.

Since emerging from San Diego in the late 2000s, Wavves have carved out a distinct place in indie rock, with records like King of the Beach and Afraid of Heights pairing distorted surf-punk guitars with an undercurrent of anxiety and self deprecation. Nearly twenty years later, those preoccupations remain intact. On Cherry Soda, Williams returns to familiar territory with a different perspective, finding that the gap between indie rock detachment and punk rock earnestness may not have been so great after all.

Cherry Soda will be available on CD and vinyl beginning Friday, February 12, 2027.

Tracklist

1. We Get Around

2. Pinesol

3. Layover In Dublin

4. Keep What Hurts

5. Gone Away

6. Another Promise

7. Cherry Soda

8. Sell You Hope

9. Still Alive

10. Dust Bunny

11. Litterbug

12. The Trots

Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola



Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone