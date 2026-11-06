Watch: P1Harmony Are Hyperpop Heroes With 10th Mini Album ‘BLOW UP’

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P1Harmony have released their 10th mini album, "BLOW UP," bringing the group's long-running hero saga to a close, and tying in a hyperpop sound that has been making a bit of a comeback in K-pop as of late.

The album's title track, “BLOW UP,” takes inspiration from hyperpop and the original sound aesthetics of the PC Music scene. Glitchy synthesizers and energetic percussion combine to create an explosive sound, while the lyrics explore breaking through limits and moving forward together. The six members, Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob, position themselves as the spark that sets everything in motion, embracing the freedom to rewrite the rules on their own terms. Intak and Jongseob co-wrote the track, which includes lyrics about making the most of the moment,.

The accompanying music video revisits the group's superhero storyline, showing the members using the superhuman abilities first introduced in their debut science-fiction film, P1H: The Beginning of a New World. The video also includes references to the individual powers established in the film: Keeho's ability to manipulate space and time, Theo's accuracy as a marksman, Jiung's telekinesis, Intak's cell regeneration power, Soul's universal communication abilities and Jongseob's omnifabrication.

The video features the group's signature combination of humor, attitude and visual creativity, including a sequence of the members dancing in the rain. It concludes with the sextet dancing on the moon before the song's final note sends them away, leaving only their clothes floating in space. The video marks the conclusion of the group's hero storyline, with P1Harmony completing their final mission before leaving orbit for a greater world beyond and the beginning of a new chapter.

Watch the music video!

In addition to the title track, BLOW UP features five other songs spanning several genres. “element” combines a distinctive flute line and voice effects with cheerful chanting and lyrics about earned confidence rather than boastfulness. “How To” draws on the nostalgic sound of early-2010s R&B-pop in a dance track about finding the inner strength to move forward through hardship. “MOMENTUM” incorporates Afro-house rhythms, taut percussion and sensual vocals in a song about the instinctive attraction between two people. “t.o.t.y.” is a pop ballad that layers R&B-style harmonies over restrained avant-pop production, exploring the in-between space of being considered both "too old" and "too young" to behave in certain ways. “Talk That” returns to hyperpop's kitschy, experimental sound with pitched-up vocals and a playful message about tuning out outside noise to find one's own pace.

The members also contributed to the album's songwriting and composition. Intak and Jongseob co-wrote the lyrics for all six tracks, while Keeho co-wrote “element” and co-wrote and co-composed “MOMENTUM.”

About P1Harmony

P1Harmony is the six-member boy group composed of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob. Introduced through their cinematic debut film ‘P1H: The Beginning of a New World’ and official debut in October 2020, the group built a reputation for high-concept storytelling, cinematic visuals and a hands-on creative approach that blends pop, rock, Latin and global influences.

P1Harmony’s creative ethos has led to collaborations including Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, Pink Sweat$ and New Hope Club, with press appearances including The New York Times, Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Daily Show, Entertainment Tonight, Good Day LA, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vogue, Forbes, PAPER, People, NME, Hypebae and more. In 2026, P1Harmony won Best Recording for ‘DUH!’ and the Global Award at the D Awards, as well as Best Stage and an Artist Award at the K-World Dream Awards.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of FNC Entertainment

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