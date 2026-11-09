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Watch: KEYVITUP Expands on Debut Success With First Comeback 'NA-GARI'

Marking their next chapter, this new release signals a new phase in the group’s musical journey, with a more refined artistic direction.

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K-Pop Spotlight
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Watch: KEYVITUP Expands on Debut Success With First Comeback 'NA-GARI'

K-pop boy group KEYVITUP is back with their second EP, titled "NA-GARI", out now on all digital streaming platforms. Marking their next chapter, this new release signals a new phase in the group’s musical journey, with a more refined artistic direction.

Derived from a Korean slang term originally used in hwatu, a traditional Korean card game, to describe a round ending without a winner, “NAGARI” has since evolved to describe plans falling apart or efforts going to waste, a meaning KEYVITUP reimagines as a powerful message of resilience, encouraging listeners to embrace setbacks, start again, and forge their own paths forward.

The five-track EP features the title track, “NAGARI,” which is described as a bold, rebellious anthem that challenges convention and celebrates individuality, encouraging listeners to break the rules and forge their own paths. Watch the music video for "NAGARI" below!

The quintet recently surprised fans with the launch of KVP Cloud, a behind-the-scenes content series documenting the making of the EP. Offering a glimpse into the album creation process, the series highlights the members’ involvement in the new release while giving fans an early look at the preparations behind “NA-GARI.” 

Expanding its promotional approach, KEYVITUP has also introduced a series of creative initiatives designed to bring global fans closer to the “NAGARI” era. These include the launch of a dedicated “NAGARI” social media account and an “Escape Route Search” campaign, offering fans new ways to engage with the comeback rollout.

Making their debut earlier this year with their self-titled first EP, “KEYVITUP", the fifth-generation rookies have already performed internationally, showcasing their talents at KCON LA and KCON Japan, making their mark on the global k-pop market early in their careers.

Produced under the creative direction of K-pop icon Kim Jae-Joong, renowned artist, and founder of iNKODE Entertainment, KEYVITUP continues to develop its identity through genre-driven sound and performance-led artistry. With this latest release, the group is preparing to present its evolving musical direction and introduce fans to a new creative era. Comprising members TAEHWAN, HYUNMIN, SENA, JAEIN, and RUKIA, KEYVITUP is poised to captivate global audiences with their dynamic performances, distinct musicality, and authentic storytelling.

Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with KEYVITUP, coming soon to BroadwayWorld's K-Pop Spotlight.

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