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WayV, the boy group from SM Entertainment, is bringing its third concert tour, 2026 WayV CONCERT TOUR [BORN THIS Way], to the United States in February 2027, marking the group's first-ever U.S. tour.

The four-city run will kick off in Los Angeles on February 4, followed by stops in San Jose on February 6, Grand Prairie on February 9, and New York on February 11. Details regarding ticketing and additional information will be available soon on WayV's Weverse.

2026 WayV CONCERT TOUR [BORN THIS Way] kicked off in Seoul in September and has since made stops in Hangzhou, Chengdu, Changsha, Xiamen, Guangzhou, and Beijing. WayV will continue with shows in Shanghai on December 12, Wuxi on December 19, and Yokohama on January 30-31, 2027, before heading to the U.S. for the tour's final leg.

The announcement follows a busy year for WayV. The group's eighth mini album, Vision Wings, released in August, reached No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions worldwide and entered the Top 10 in 18 regions overall. Most recently, member Xiaojun made his solo debut in October with his first mini album, Hey, Somebody.

Tour Dates

Los Angeles - February 4, 2027

San Jose - February 6, 2027

Grand Prairie - February 9, 2027

New York - February 11, 2027

About WayV

WayV is a unit of NCT, SM Entertainment's global group and brand, recognized for pushing creative boundaries with multilingual releases, dynamic performances, and a growing international fanbase. Comprised of five members—Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang—WayV made its debut in China on January 17, 2019, with 'Regular.' Its releases include 'BIG BANDS,' 'FREQUENCY,' 'Give Me That,' 'On My Youth,' 'Phantom,' 'Kick Back,' 'Take Off,' 'Moonwalk,' and 'Turn Back Time.'

In May 2019, WayV's first mini album, Take Off, topped the iTunes Albums chart in 30 regions, setting a record at the time for the most No. 1s achieved by a Chinese male idol group. In July 2022, WayV became the first Chinese group to surpass 100 million streams on Spotify with 'Love Talk.' Most recently, the group topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 10 regions worldwide with its eighth mini album Vision Wings, released in August 2026.

The group sold out all six stops of its On My Youth showcase tour in China, as well as solo concerts at Shanghai's Mercedes-Benz Arena, the city's largest indoor venue, for two consecutive years. Their performances have since taken them across Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and beyond. In August 2026, WayV took the stage at SummerStage in New York before kicking off its third concert tour, BORN THIS Way, with two shows in Korea on September 12 and 13.

Photo Credit: SM Entertainment







Photo Credit: SM Entertainment

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