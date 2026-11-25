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Violet Grohl appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, delivering a performance of 'Metal Birds,' her original song from The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album). Produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov, the song showcases Grohl's vocals, supported by rich orchestral strings and atmospheric soundscapes, evoking vivid imagery of the dystopian world: 'Metal birds in the sky / Come and take me away / Generator, power breaker / Look at me through the embers.'

'Writing Metal Birds was one of the most special songwriting experiences for me,' says Grohl. 'I've loved the movies and the book series since I was a kid, so it was a total honor to be asked to write a song about a story that I feel so connected to. It opened up the world of dystopian themes for me. I found the visuals in the movie to be so striking and strong and important to the plot that I felt like I needed to include them in the song. And I took mental notes of lots of things I had seen, and they really stuck with me. And so the songwriting process came really easily and was really fun.'

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) is executive produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson) and brings together 29 cross-genre artists. Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now in theaters.

In May, Violet Grohl released her debut album, Be Sweet To Me, via Auroura Records / Republic Records. It was recorded at producer Justin Raisen's (Kim Gordon, Charli xcx) Los Angeles home studio alongside musicians assembled in the spirit of the Wrecking Crew session players in the '60s and '70s, and its sound takes perpetual influence from the alternative sounds of the late '80s and early '90s: Pixies, Soundgarden, Cocteau Twins, The Breeders, PJ Harvey, The Muffs, Björk, Alice in Chains, L7, Juliana Hatfield.

This year, Grohl has been touring the world with her band and 2027 will be no different. She'll finish the year in Europe, opening for Bebadoobee and capping it off with headlining shows in Glasgow and Manchester. Beginning in January, she'll play Japan, including Rockin'on Sonic festival, and Australia's Laneway Fest followed by Lollapalooza's South American fests.

Violet Grohl on Tour 2026

11/30 - Paris, FR - Zenith^

12/02 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live^

12/03 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live^

12/04 - Forest, BE - Forest National^

12/06 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall^

12/07 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle^

12/10 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut (SOLD OUT)

12/11 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

* w/ Suzy Clue ^ w/ Beabadoobee

2027

1/07 - Osaka, JP - Club Shangri-La

1/08 - Tokyo, JP - SPACE ODD

1/09 - 01/10 - Tokyo, JP - Rockin'on Sonic

2/12 - Sydney, AU - Laneway Festival

2/13 - Brisbane, AU - Laneway Festival

2/17 - Darlinghurst, AU - Oxford Art Factory

2/19 - Melbourne, AU - Laneway Festival

2/20 - Fitzroy, AU - The Night Cat

3/12 - 14 - San Isidro, AR - Lollapalooza Argentina

3/12 - 14 - Santiago, CL - Lollapalooza Chile

3/19 - 21 - São Paulo, BR - Lollapalooza Brasil

3/19 - 03/21 - Bogotá, CO - Estéreo Picnic

3/31 - 4/04 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

4/9 - Indio, CA - Coachella

4/16 - Indio, CA - Coachella

7/08 - 7/10 Bilbao, ES - Bilbao BBK Live

7/30 - Clive, IA - Hinterland

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (The Album) Tracklist

01 | The Raven I – Whitney Peak

02 | Ash and Snow – Noah Cyrus

03 | First in Line – Stephen Wilson Jr

04 | See It Coming – Bella Kay

05 | The Wheel – Lizzy McAlpine

06 | The Raven II – Whitney Peak

07 | Dove Song – Sydney Rose

08 | Here Then We're Gone – Ella Langley

09 | Wrestle with God – Madeline Edwards

10 | Ruthless (Arena Mix) – Kacey Musgraves

11 | No Destination – Billy Vincent

12 | The Raven III – Whitney Peak

13 | Favor – Gigi Perez

14 | But You Wanted More – Hudson Freeman

15 | Black Stars – The Smashing Pumpkins

16 | Half Alive – Mckenna Grace

17 | Doing The Best That I Can (Arena Mix) – Stevie Nicks

18 | The Goose and The Common – Whitney Peak

19 | Survive (Arena Mix | KÁRYYN Rework) – Depeche Mode & KÁRYYN

20 | Same Blood – Emelie Trahan

21 | May Brings Flowers – Kashus Culpepper

22 | The Old Therebefore – Scot Greenan

23 | Can't Let You Go – Carter Faith

24 | Old Money – Tyler Childers

25 | Show Me Where The Ending Starts – Madison Cunningham

26 | Deep in the Meadow – Jennifer Lawrence

27 | Draw You Out – Noah Kahan

28 | Metal Birds – Violet Grohl

29 | Alone (Live in Berlin 2022) – The Cure

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production set to debut in London from Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson ('Girl from the North Country') and directed by Matthew Dunster ('2:22—A Ghost Story,' 'Hangmen,' 'The Pillowman').

Photo Credit: ABC/Randy Holmes | download hi-res here









Photo Credit: ABC/Randy Holmes | download hi-res here

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