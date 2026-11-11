Video: Ray Romano and Rory Rosegarten Inducted into Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Actor and Comedian Ray Romano (star of Everybody Loves Raymond) and his long-time manager and show Executive Producer Rory Rosegarten were recently inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) at their Stony Brook Village location (97 Main Street). The two have the distinct honor of being the first entertainment (non-music related) inductees in the organization's 22-year history. The event was open to the public and completely sold out to room capacity. The event was more than just an induction, it was a powerful insight into the value of family, friendship, hard work and lucky timing in making up the road to success in a 40-year journey that led to the Hall of Fame.

LIMEHOF inductees need to have either been born on Long Island (including Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau and Suffolk Counties) or have lived on Long Island for a significant amount of time. Ray Romano was born in Queens (which LIMEHOF considers part of Long Island) and Rory Rosegarten is a long time Nassau County resident who grew up in Great Neck.

Since 2006, LIMEHOF has inducted over 140 Long Islanders from the music industry. The two are now the first entertainment inductees joining an impressive line-up of talent from Long Island including Billy Joel, Tony Bennett, Joan Jett, Cyndi Lauper, Debbie Gibson, Louis Armstrong, John Coltrane, George Gershwin, Harry Chapin, Neil Sedaka, Lou Reed, Barbara Streisand, and Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss of KISS, and many others.

The event also featured a comedy set by comedian Paul Anthony and a music performance featuring songs from the show 'Everybody Loves Raymond' by the LIMEHOF Orchestra, directed by musician Jack Licitra and featuring upcoming musician Albert Liu.

During the induction ceremony, career highlight videos were shown and, in their speeches, Ray and Rory reflected not only on their careers, but also their friendship. The inductions were quite emotional with each of them thanking their families, friends and co-workers for the success that propelled them to the Hall of Fame. Both recognized that their 40-year partnership and friendship was a large part of the success that led to the induction and that neither one would be there without the other. They got there by working together.

'Being born and raised in New York, it's a huge honor for me to be inducted into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame,' Romano said. 'Their "Everybody Loves Raymond" exhibit is the closest thing to time travel for me, transporting me back to a magical period in my life both personally and professionally."

'I am very flattered by our induction,' said Rosegarten. 'Everybody Loves Raymond was a wonderful show, headed by a tremendous cast and crew, that was enjoyed by millions world-wide. I'm very privileged to have been a part of something so monumental.'

LIMEHOF Chairman Ernie Canadeo inducted Rory first who then inducted Ray. In their speeches they both told powerful stories that touched on the importance that family, loyalty, friendship, determination and luck had on their careers and success that lead to the Hall of Fame induction.

The full induction video can be viewed here:

Ray Romano</a> and <a href="/people/Rory-Rosegarten/">Rory Rosegarten</a> Induction, Nov. 5th, 2026" width="356">

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming