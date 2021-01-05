Veteran Musician Releases New 'Timeless' Single To Kick Off The New Year

The track is the third single from his musical odyssey, "Brick By Brick." The album is being released one single at a time.

With 2020 square in the rearview mirror, Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento has kicked off the New Year with a new single and video. "No One Wears A Watch Anymore" is the third single from his year-long opus, Brick By Brick.

Once again Vento collaborated with his good friend and artist, Frank Ferraro. Vento says, "I came across Frank's lyrics quite accidently through an email exchange of some rough sketches that he was working on . The lyrics jumped off the page and I immediately asked for, and received permission to use Frank's words for a potential new song. I wanted to record a more upbeat groove type of song for my new project (Brick by Brick), and the line (No One Wears A Watch Anymore) was just the perfect hook for such a composition. Once I brought my ideas to guitarists David Granati and Bob Zigerelli, things came together quickly. "

Ferraro adds, "I wrote these lyrics using metaphors, to reflect the chaos happening all around us in the world and to ask the question, 'Are we truly aware of the not so simple times we are living in and its consequences?"

In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied's Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh's Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.

"No One Wears a Watch Anymore" is released on MTS Records.http://www.johnvento.com