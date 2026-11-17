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Vans Warped Tour is keeping the momentum rolling into 2027, announcing its return to four cities next year: Washington, D.C., Long Beach, Mexico City and Orlando. Building on the incredible energy, fan response and cultural impact of its 2026 events, the legendary festival will once again bring together generations of music fans for a weekend-long celebration of music, community, skate culture and everything that makes Vans Warped Tour unlike anything else in live music. Tickets for all U.S. dates will launch on Friday, November 20 at 9 A.M. PT / 12 P.M. ET.

Founded in 1995 by Kevin Lyman, Vans Warped Tour has spent more than three decades shaping alternative music culture, introducing fans to emerging artists while providing a platform for established acts to connect with audiences in an entirely different way. More than just a music festival, Warped has become a cultural institution, bringing together music, action sports, activism and fan-driven experiences under one roof. Its return has reaffirmed the enduring appetite for the festival's uniquely inclusive, accessible and community-driven spirit.

2027 Dates

In 2027, Vans Warped Tour will return to the following cities:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – June 19 + 20, 2027

LONG BEACH, CA – July 24 + 25, 2027

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO – September 11 + 12, 2027

ORLANDO, FL – November 13 + 14, 2027

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival will once again transform its respective venues into a gathering place for music fans, bringing together the sounds, personalities and communities that have made Vans Warped Tour a defining force in alternative culture. From its roots as a traveling punk rock festival to its evolution into a global cultural phenomenon, Vans Warped continues to champion the next generation of artists while celebrating the legacy of the scene it helped build.

With its unmistakable blend of music discovery, fan connection, skateboarding, community engagement and an all-day festival experience, Vans Warped Tour remains as relevant as ever — proving that its influence extends far beyond the stage. As the festival looks toward 2027, its mission remains the same: bringing people together through music, creating lasting memories and giving fans a place to belong.

Throughout the years, Vans Warped Tour helped introduce and elevate artists who would go on to define modern music, with past performers including Blink-182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion, and countless others.

What set Vans Warped Tour apart was its accessibility and ethos. Affordable tickets, all-day festivals, genre-fluid lineups, and an environment where fans could discover new artists, connect directly with performers, and experience music alongside skate culture, activism, and community engagement. That spirit of openness and discovery became central to Vans Warped Tour's identity, cementing its place as one of the most influential live music platforms in modern music history.

Additional details, including lineup announcements and ticket information, will be revealed in the coming months. For more information, visit vanswarpedtour.com.

Photo Credit: Orhun Uygur



Photo Credit: Orhun Uygur

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