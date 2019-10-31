Vans Partners with Spotify to Launch 'Off The Wall Wednesday'

Today, Vans, the original action sports brand and advocate for creative expression, and Spotify, the most popular global audio streaming subscription service, are launching a new weekly personalized playlist experience, "Off The Wall Wednesday." The playlist will leverage Spotify's unique streaming intelligence to create a personalized playlist that is curated based on your previous listening on Spotify as well as music from Vans' over 50-year history of artist collaborations and roster of performances by artists who have played Vans events around the world. Vans "Off The Wall" Wednesday is a listening experience made just for you.

Purposefully designed to curb the hump day slump, each person who opts in will receive a personalized playlist that is curated based on their previous listening on Spotify as well as music from Vans' many artist collaborations, including performances at House of Vans all around the world, Sidestripe Sessions, Warped Tour and more. Some of the artists included in the playlist at launch include Idles, Cautious Clay, Wallows, Gouge Away, Cuco, Tierra Whack, Quicksand and Anderson .Paak.

"Vans has championed creative expression through music since 1966 when skateboarders, musicians and artists chose to wear our brand and live 'Off The Wall,'" said April Vitkus, Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing at Vans. "For decades, we've focused our legacy in music through fostering talent on the stages of Vans Warped Tour, House of Vans, Sidestripe Sessions and collaborating on everything from products to experiences. By partnering with Spotify, we have the opportunity to engage with and share the talented artists across diverse genres of music to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience for fans every week."

"Vans is a leader in culture-driven marketing, embracing what's next with a keen sense of irreverence," said Danielle Lee, VP, Global Head of Partner Solutions at Spotify. "We're thrilled to partner with Vans to give Spotify users more opportunities to discover their next favorite musician and provide a space for emerging artists to reach new audiences."

Vans fans and Spotify listeners can discover their next favorite artist or song by opting into Vans "Off The Wall Wednesday" experience beginning today globally. For more information, please visit offthewallwednesday.withspotify.com.





