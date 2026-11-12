Vancouver's Hillsboro Share Single and Video Ahead of New EP, Set for New Colossus and M for Montreal Festivals

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Ahead of this Friday's release of their new EP this is me if i was you (via their own label play dead), Hillsboro—the Vancouver-based band of Nima Walker (vocals, guitar), Dexter Hodgins (violin), Sam Wells (guitar), Oliver Hollingshead (drums), and Layten Kramer (bass)—have shared its raw, stirring final single 'the sky reminds me of you now, pt2' (ft. mieke?) alongside a nostalgic compilation of childhood home video footage.

'I wanted to explore the melancholy experience of being a kid and the way my relationship with my younger self has changed with mental health experiences as I've grown up,' Walker explains. The Midwest emo-influenced song contrasts Walker's screaming vocals against a bed of intricate, clean finger-picking, and lyrically acts as his note of gratitude for the band's deep friendship: 'This song is about a bad mental health episode when I was leaving a night out and felt like I couldn't go home,' he says. 'At the time, Sam was the person who was the most there for me in my life and felt like the only one who really understood what I was going through. I texted her and she let me sleep on her couch so I'd be safe. This song is really a love letter to a friend who's there to hold you when you can't hold yourself.'

Hillsboro will perform next at M for Montreal on November 21st, and are also confirmed to play NYC's New Colossus festival in March 2027. 'the sky reminds me of you now, pt2' will be available to stream at all DSPs tomorrow, November 13th, HERE. this is me if i was you is now available for pre-save HERE and pre-order HERE.

Hillsboro have solidified their place in the Pacific Northwest scene with a kinetic, emotional live presence and a DIY ethos extending to their self-run record label. On their new EP, the band channels the energy of their live performances and the heart of their friendship into a riveting, genre-blending collection that spans emo, alt rock, lo-fi folk, and electronic. this is me if i was you showcases the resilience of lyricist Walker as he learns to break his destructive cycles, and proves the power of connection and community in making it through your darkest days.

Recorded at The Hive in Victoria, BC alongside producer Colin Stewart, the band's main focus for the EP was to make the biggest emotional impact possible. 'We are all producers and very detail-oriented, but we believe music should have an immediacy that hits your nervous system before anything else,' they say. 'If something is in the way of that, it needs to go.' Hillsboro's cathartic soundscapes somehow feel maximal and intimate at once; dissonant guitars collide with crisp melodic passages, blown-out drum breaks, intricate rhythms, and layers of texture. The band feels it's their most fully-formed vision yet: carefully constructed, yet willing to collapse; deeply personal yet inseparable from the people that made it possible.

On this is me if i was you, Hillsboro arrives with a fresh confidence, introducing themselves as one of Vancouver's most promising emerging acts.

Hillsboro Live Dates

Hillsboro Links

Photo Credit: Halle Jean March









Photo Credit: Halle Jean March

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