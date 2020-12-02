Vancouver Singer-Songwriter Cat Levan Spreads The Love With THE JOY OF CHRISTMAS

Longtime Vancouverite Cat Levan's second album (EP) "The Joy of Christmas" released November 6th, breathes fresh feeling into the much-loved classic "Silent Night", and introduces two new favourites that will have listeners craving snuggles and hot cocoa by the fire. Her sultry tone brings an intimate feel to #1 hitmaker Steve Oliver's engaging ballad "Watching the Snow Fall". The idea for her self-penned, softly-rhythmic title track "The Joy of Christmas" sparked earlier this year when she spotted a tiny Christmas tree in the studio where she was recording her first album "Double Life".

"I love Christmas, not just the tinsel, lights and gifts, but the whole idea that there is a time of year when people give a little more, care a little more and open up their hearts to others. Maybe we can't all hug right now due to Covid, but I hope this song feels like I'm giving you all a big, warm, hug!" offers Levan.

As a lyricist, she is a storyteller who writes about love, connection and the warmth of family, which suit the vulnerable qualities inherent in her ethereal voice. "The Joy of Christmas" is dedicated to my Mom who always made Christmas so special, and to those who've lost someone and really feel that loss at this time of year," admitted Levan who has also launched two videos on Youtube to accompany the album release:

The Joy of Christmas https://youtu.be/OBy4lq6i1_c

Watching the Snow Fall https://youtu.be/IzJZRT5AUVM

Levan found that remembering family times helped her let go of heartache. "The memories spark traditions which in turn, keep the memories alive. It's a wonderful way to honour those who are no longer with us," reveals Levan saying that the song "Watching The Snow Fall" is "about the holidays becoming even more wonderful when spent with your special someone. Creating new memories with them can once again make this a magical time of year. It's about feeling the love as you watch the snow fall..."

She brings a solid groove to "Silent Night", a well-known traditional Christmas carol. A subtle gospel rhythm speaks to the soul and gives an ancient song new life. Her voice gently caresses the lyrics and brings renewed meaning to the words "heavenly peace".

The "The Joy of Christmas" EP contains the following songs: "The Joy of Christmas", "Silent Night" and "Watching the Snow Fall". Curl up with a glass of wine and listen to Levan as she casts a Christmas spell with "The Joy of Christmas"

About Cat Levan:

A former professional kick-boxer, restaurant owner, clothing designer, marketing director, illustrator - and mother, Cat Levan finally realized her long-held musical dream this past spring when she released her debut album, "Double Life". The Vancouver-based artist teamed with Billboard Top 10 hitmaker and guitarist Steve Oliver to write seven original songs for the 11-song recording produced by Oliver in his Southern California studio. Her Canadian countryman and brother-in-law, contemporary jazz saxophonist Walle Larsson (married to her sister, Juno Award-nominated singer-songwriter Melanie Chartrand), guested throughout the collection that finished production just prior to the closure of the border due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tracks from the CD have been played by host Nou Dadoun on "The A-Trane" Vancouver's longest-running jazz radio show and are now charting in regular airplay rotation on smooth jazz radio stations across the USA and UK, as well as on "Wave FM" Canada's main smooth jazz station located in Southwestern Ontario.

Levan's quest for music brought her to the Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir, where she was a soloist, and Soundscape A Capella group where she discovered harmonies. She has been a guest artist with blues bands and classic rock bands but decided it was time to explore her own music. Levan's friend Chris Thornley, who plans the annual Blues for the Bank benefit concert in Surrey who like Levan is also a singer and marketing professional, said he's impressed by Levan's musical efforts. "The quality of production, arrangements and songwriting are all first-class.". Friend and colleague, jazz vocalist Dee Daniels wrote: "What a joy to listen to your music!! Great voice, songs, musicianship, and production!!"

For more information, please visit https://catlevan.com

