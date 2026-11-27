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Somewhere in the Arizona desert, with a Harley rumbling beneath him and miles of open highway ahead, Wailin' Walker heard a shuffle in his head that wouldn't let go. That groove became 'Girl of Mine,' the high-octane new single from the Vancouver bluesman's eighth album, 'Bluesman.' The album has now spent a 6th straight week at #1 on the Roots Music Report Canada chart. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album's arrival at #1 on the chart and its #13 debut on the Canadian Big Blues Chart.

'Girl of Mine is a high-octane nod to roadhouse blues,' says Walker. 'The music actually came to me while I was riding my Harley across the desert somewhere in Arizona. I almost always have music in my head but when I'm on a long ride I have lots of time to think about song ideas. My ideas usually start with music or a groove, then a song title and finally the lyrics. That's what happened with Girl of Mine.'

Walker knows the line every blues songwriter must walk. 'There's an interesting balance that needs to be considered when writing an original blues style song,' he says. 'It's great to have something fresh and new but at the same time you can't stray too far away from the genre, or it's no longer recognized as a blues song.'

The song started as an up-tempo shuffle and picked up speed from there. 'When I started to put it into a song I knew I wanted high-energy fretwork and a relentless groove,' Walker says. 'I like to ride fast and play guitar fast because speed gives me a sense of freedom.' The lyrics followed the music, drawn from real life. 'I like to write high energy songs about a woman, a fast vehicle or a good time because that's all a big part of my life. Girl of Mine ended up being about a woman that wants lots of love and affection.'

You can hear it from the opening line: 'Got a love-starved woman, keep me happy all the time.' It's classic blues storytelling, with a man who can't wait to get home and a woman who'll send him packing if he doesn't: 'Oh goodbye Daddy so long I'm on my way.'

In the studio, the band caught the song's fire fast. 'When I took the song into the studio, we nailed it live on the 3rd take,' says Walker. 'I wanted my vocals to be direct and enthusiastic like an early Chicago electric blues style, and I feel that's what got recorded. I played my 1968 Gibson ES335 guitar with a 1954 Fender Pro amp and got the sound I wanted.'

Walker produced the track himself, as he has every one of his records since 1978. 'As the producer, my priority in the studio was to balance the tempo so that the raw, live energy of the band remained completely intact without muddying the arrangement,' he says. 'It helped to be backed by Jerry Adolphe, drummer for Chilliwack, Jack Lavin, founder and bassist of The Powder Blues Band and Jerry Cook who won Best Horn Player at the 2026 Canadian Blues Music Awards for his playing on my album All Fired Up.'

'Bluesman' keeps building momentum. Its 6th week at #1 in Canada extends a remarkable streak, since Walker's last three albums before it all reached #1 on the Roots Music Report in Canada. The album has also reached #6 on the US Roots Music chart, and its lead single, 'Too Many Bills,' hit #1 on the Roots Music Report Top 50 in both the US and internationally, earning praise from Blues Blast Magazine.

The 10-track album mixes Walker's originals with tributes to the artists who shaped him, including a cover of his mentor Otis Rush's 'It Takes Time,' Little Richard's 'Directly From My Heart' and 'Blues Hour,' featuring Hollywood Fats Band alumni Richard Innes and Larry Taylor. It also holds two deeply personal moments. 'Drink Muddy Water' features the final recorded guitar performance of the late Jerry Doucette, Walker's bandmate of 12 years. The closing track, 'Never Getting Old,' was co-written with his late friend Evan Johns.

Walker's blues education came straight from the source. Buddy Guy, Pee Wee Crayton and Otis Rush all mentored him, and he has shared stages with Johnny Winter, George Thorogood and Stevie Ray Vaughan. 'He plays the stuff like it's supposed to be played,' Buddy Guy once said. Otis Rush marvelled at his voice: 'His elocution is incredible! I can hear every word he sings from the back of the club!' Walker played in the Jerry Doucette Band from 2006 to 2018, led the house band at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom for 78 shows, and has written songs recorded by Long John Baldry and Powder Blues.

He's grateful for every spin. 'I appreciate the DJs who are playing Girl of Mine and the other tracks from the Bluesman album,' says Walker.

With 'Bluesman' riding high on the charts and the throttle wide open, Wailin' Walker isn't slowing down anytime soon.









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