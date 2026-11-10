VÉRITÉ to Stage 12-Hour Live Loop Performance and Sound Installation in Brooklyn

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Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter VERITE (Kelsey Byrne) will perform Is It a Dream???, a 12-hour live loop performance and immersive sound installation presented by House of Paper, a nonprofit connecting artists with patrons and creative partners, on Saturday, November 21, at The Makers' Space in Brooklyn.

Running from 10 AM to 10 PM, the performance offers an early glimpse of her 2027 record performed in an evolving loop throughout the day. She is joined by her closest collaborator, artist and producer Bronze Vases. Tickets are pay-what-you-want, with reservations available in three-hour entry windows.

Each song unfolds over 30 minutes, moving from granular synthesis and ambient textures into stripped-back piano and vocals, then expanding through improvisation and live sampling in Ableton before building to a full live rendition. Together the three-hour cycle repeats four times, inviting listeners to experience the same music in different forms.

'I could tell you about everything that is to come, but I'd rather show you,' VERITE shared. ''Is It a Dream???' embodies the themes of my next record. The eternal return of our lives as motifs destined to be repeated and revisited from new perspectives… Come in the morning and again in the evening. Pop your head in for 20 minutes.'

Part concert, part sound installation, Is It a Dream??? explores repetition and shifting perspective through the performance itself. Guests can settle in for a full cycle or stop by for a shorter listen; there is no requirement to stay for the entire reserved window. The experience is produced by Somewherelse, the creative studio founded by Anna Wiesen, whose team is working with VERITE to creative direct and design the space.

Is It a Dream??? is made possible through the patronage of House of Paper and its founding patron, C.Y. Lee. Built on the belief that 'the boldest artistic visions need to be backed before they're proven,' House of Paper is a non-profit that provides artists with the essential infrastructure, and funding to realize the visions most labels would consider too risky, while insisting that artists retain full ownership and creative control of their work. While still laying its early foundations, House of Paper is already making an impact: launching a signature video series with Dahi, and helping Saint Harison turn his EP Ghosted into an immersive visual world that led to a No. 1 single at R&B radio, a sold-out U.S. tour and a performance at the VMAs. For centuries, patrons built homes (opera houses, symphony halls) for the art they wanted to outlive them. House of Paper is building the first one for popular music, and Is It a Dream??? is part of that foundation.

'Great music is more than something we listen to. It's a world we enter,' said John Robson, co-founder of House of Paper. 'VERITE has been carrying this one around for years. Our part is making sure she doesn't have to build it alone. Having the right people around you can make all the difference. For this project, that means a patron who truly believes in the vision, and a creative like Anna Wiesen who can give it physical form. On November 21st, anyone can walk in.'

'I have had a vision for this type of immersive and hyper-ambitious performance for years, but as an independent artist, you are often tied to practicality in how you allocate your resources,' said VERITE. 'My collaboration with House of Paper has allowed me to pursue the grandest vision of this performance in a way that abandons constraint and has allowed a full expression of this concept to be born into reality.'

It is the kind of creative risk VERITE has built her career on. Fully independent from day one, her catalog has drawn more than 350 million streams, including over 100 million on her cover of The 1975's 'Somebody Else.' NPR has called her 'spellbinding,' TIME has praised her 'rich and ethereal vocals,' and Noisey called her breakout single, 'Strange Enough,' a 'haunting, euphoric piece of electro-pop.' She has played Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, SXSW and NBC's Today, performed alongside Tove Lo, BØRNS, FLETCHER, LP, X Ambassadors and EDEN, landed a Top 10 dance hit with R3hab and headlined her own sold-out tours.

VERITE is known for rethinking how fans experience music. She was the first artist to release NFC-embedded merchandise, has advised YouTube and Spotify on product innovation, and recently launched an archival project with Metalabel that gives fans her complete stem library on custom USB drives. Her perspective on music and culture has been featured by Billboard, Forbes, Business Insider and Dazed.

EVENT DETAILS

VERITE – Is It a Dream???

Saturday, November 21, 2026 | 10 AM – 10 PM

The Makers' Space | 281 North 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Tickets

ABOUT VERITE

VERITE is an independent artist, songwriter and producer who has always created outside of traditional structures. A prolific and 'spellbinding' (NPR) creative, her independently released catalog has garnered more than 350 million streams across a deeply loyal fanbase. Her next record is her best and most ambitious work to date. A maximalist and poetic statement of cyclic self-mythology, it explores how our fate is composed. Whether architected by the stars, swallowed like a seed or tied around our necks by the invisible string of inheritance, our lives are motifs played on repeat.

ABOUT HOUSE OF PAPER

House of Paper is a nonprofit patronage house for popular music. Founded on the belief that the boldest artistic visions need to be backed before they're proven, House of Paper finds extraordinary artists, surrounds them with extraordinary creative partners and gives them the freedom and resources to make extraordinary work. Its community of patrons provides tax-deductible support that backs the artist, not the outcome, while artists retain ownership and creative control of everything they create.

Connect with VERITE: Website

Connect with House of Paper: Website

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