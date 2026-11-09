VOLTA to Livestream Vans Warped Tour Orlando With Multiview Camera Switching

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Today, the interactive multiview livestream platform VOLTA announced it will be the official livestream partner for the Orlando stop of the renowned touring rock festival, Vans Warped Tour on Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15.

For the first time ever at Vans Warped Tour, fans will be able to control their viewing experience in real time, switching between the Director's Cut and multiple high-definition camera angles throughout the festival. They can gain a backstage pass to exclusive interviews, while simultaneously watching their favorite artists perform the main stages and world-class skateboarders and action-sport athletes take the Vert Ramp. VOLTA Interviews will be hosted by MTV and KROQ television personality Kevan Kenney, broadcasted globally from Camping World Stadium Campus.

In partnership with Insomniac, the two-day festival will feature over 100 artists spanning rock, pop punk, alternative, emo, hip-hop, ska and beyond. This latest iteration builds on Vans Warped Tour's legacy while embracing a broader, more global future for one of music and skate culture's most enduring live platforms.

Fans can sign up for access and tune in to the livestream at www.volta.live.

'Warped has always been about trying out new things, and having our partnership with VOLTA to deliver a unique style of live-streaming should be a fun experience for all,' shares founder of Vans Warped Tour Kevin Lyman.

Historically, broadcasts through VOLTA have reached highly engaged audiences when working with artists like Dave Matthews Band, Wu-Tang Clan, Frank Zummo of Sum 41, Slightly Stoopid, Cypress Hill, Fortunate Youth, The Black n' Blue Bowl and more. Tens of thousands of VOLTA viewers who have tuned in and switched camera angles more than 3 million times, averaging 25 to 40 switches per viewer and establishing a new benchmark for interactive fan engagement. Audiences have joined from all 50 states and more than 85 countries, with viewers averaging over two hours of watch time and roughly two-thirds tuning in through phones, tablets and TV apps. Powered by VOLTA's proprietary patented multiview technology, and along with next-gen encoding & syncing, real-time media performance, and hyper-scaled delivery partners including DCT, Ateme, TAG Video Systems, and AWS, Vans Warped Tour fans will be engaged like never before!

'By being chosen as the livestream partner for Vans Warped Tour Orlando 2026, VOLTA validates its mission to completely redefine how audiences experience massive live events,' shares Founder & CEO of VOLTA Andrew Corbett. 'By putting unprecedented control directly into the hands of the fan—allowing seamless, real-time stage-hopping and nested multiview layers of 'behind-the scenes' access to choose from—we aren't just streaming a festival; we are licensing a highly scalable, premium engagement engine that sets a new standard for live entertainment infrastructure.'

To prepare for the festival, fans can listen to the official 2026 Vans Warped Tour playlist, which features music from this year's festival.

The Orlando lineup is available here, and more details on Vans Warped Tour are available here. More news, including the official livestream schedule, is expected.

About VOLTA

Volta Technologies, Inc, ('VOLTA') is an interactive multiview streaming and data management & analytics platform designed to put fans in control of how they watch live shows. By allowing users to switch between multiple camera angles in real time, VOLTA transforms passive viewing into a participatory experience. Seed-funded by Stalwart Ventures, including Managing Directors, retired Apple C-Suite and Amazon Gaming Studios C-suite executives, serial entrepreneur and award-winning technology innovators Jeff Martin, and David Mann, VOLTA brings together a team of tech innovators and entertainment veterans from music, sports, and gaming/eSports verticals to create a platform that reimagines fan engagement.

About Vans Warped Tour

The Vans Warped Tour gained notoriety as the largest traveling music festival in the United States, and the longest-running touring music festival in North America. Originally conceived by founder Kevin Lyman in 1995 as an eclectic alternative rock festival, with a focus on punk rock, over the years the tour grew to include a multitude of genres, including metal, hip hop, reggae, pop and more. By its end in 2019, it had earned a reputation as one of the best tours to attend to discover emerging acts, to learn more about meaningful nonprofits and companies who are working to make a positive impact on the world that surrounds them, and to meet like-minded friends.

Over its 30 years, Vans Warped Tour built a legacy as the must-attend summer festival for rock and music lovers alike. Since its start in 1995 it provided a platform for established as well as up-and-coming artists, with past performers including Blink182, No Doubt, Sublime, Beck, Katy Perry, NOFX, Limp Bizkit, Black Eyed Peas, Green Day, Eminem, Yellowcard, Bad Religion, and countless others.







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