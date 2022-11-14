VIDEO: LE SSERAFIM Drop Music Video for 'Impurities' From Sophomore EP 'Antifragile'
Continuing to make history while paving their own path, next global rookies LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) unveiled their highly anticipated music video for "Impurities" today.
The video instantly grips the viewers by visualizing the process of impurities getting mixed, utilizing a sophisticated projection technique called projection mapping. Five members, all dressed in white, showcase their elegant, and clean-cut choreography that elevates the sound throughout the entire video in a building encased in concrete.
Complemented by Hip-Hop rhythm and mellow chord progressions, LE SSERAFIM's R&B track "Impurities" shares the hurt and impurities they have endured throughout their journey and how these are medals of the times they withstood and have overcome. "Impurities" is also the theme music for HYBE's Original Story "Crimson Heart" which will be released later this month as webtoon and web fiction. HUH YUNJIN is yet again featured on the credit for "Impurities", after being a part of the song from their debut album "Blue Flame".
With their record-breaking sophomore EP ANTIFRAGILE, LE SSERAFIM earned their title as the fastest girl group in the history of K-pop to enter Billboard 200, debuting straight into TOP 15 at #14, only 6 months after their debut. They also are the first and only K-pop group who debuted in 2022 to top Billboard's World Albums Chart.
LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.
FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. Following the highly successful debut EP, the group released their second EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022.
Watch the new music video here:
Photo Courtesy: SOURCE MUSIC
