U2's The Edge on the Band's Future Without Larry Mullen Jr. on Alchemy with Anthony Mason

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All four members of the legendary rock band U2 join journalist Anthony Mason for a special Sunday edition of Alchemy with Anthony Mason, reflecting on five decades of music, friendship and creative collaboration. A first look at the interview aired today on CBS Sunday Morning. The full episode is now available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and .

Mullen opens up about the uncertainty of returning to drumming after neck surgery and the adjustments he has made to keep playing. 'I wasn't terribly confident,' he tells Mason of his prospects for a comeback, recalling professionals who questioned whether he should take the risk. Hearing the new songs helped motivate him: 'I really wanted to get back and play in any capacity.' He also describes how physical limitations shaped his playing on the new record, forcing him to find different approaches with the band's support.

For The Edge, the possibility that Mullen might have to retire raised questions about U2's future. He says the band probably would not have made this album if Mullen had not been well, and that they would have faced a difficult decision about whether U2 could continue at all. 'I think if we had decided to go on, it would be a very different U2,' he tells Mason. 'We would have to have acknowledged that it's not the same.'

The conversation also takes a playful turn when Mason asks whether the band has ever written or wanted to write a Christmas song. 'You're a witch!' Bono responds. He reveals an original Christmas song in progress, 'Caught Up in a Great Love,' set in Dublin among the buskers, drawing on the band's experiences on Grafton Street on Christmas Eve with the late Glen Hansard. Asked whether new Christmas music might arrive soon, The Edge teases, 'I wouldn't be surprised.'

Across the full episode, the band reflects on 50 years together, their songwriting process, returning to the school in Ireland where they met, their latest album, their upcoming tour, and their legacy. The Edge also shares the story behind his treatment for a sequel to the holiday classic Elf.

Sign up for Anthony Mason's newsletter for episode updates, behind-the-scenes content and future conversations here.

About Alchemy with Anthony Mason

Alchemy with Anthony Mason is a long-form interview series exploring the creative process as an act of transformation. Through in-depth conversations with leading artists, musicians, and cultural figures, the series reveals how lived experience becomes artistic expression. Find Alchemy on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, , Instagram and TikTok.

About Anthony Mason

Anthony Mason, the host of Alchemy, is also a Special Correspondent with CBS News. One of the most versatile and experienced television journalists, Anthony co-hosted CBS This Morning: Saturday for seven years (2012-2019), and then the weekday CBS This Morning broadcast for two more. But he may be best known for his interviews with artists like Bruce Springsteen, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Annie Leibovitz, Judi Dench, David Hockney, and André 3000. He has won a dozen Emmy Awards. In 2023, the Songwriters Hall of Fame presented him their Patron of the Arts Award. And for the past three years he has hosted the GRAMMY Hall of Fame Gala.

Photo Credit: Kim Mancuso







Photo Credit: Kim Mancuso

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