Tyler Hubbard Releases New Single “Playin It Cool” Via MCA

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With 23 career No. 1 singles and more than 2 billion streams to his name, Tyler Hubbard returns with his new single, 'Playin It Cool,' available now via MCA. Listen to 'Playin It Cool' HERE.

Co-written by Hubbard, today's release finds him continuing to build on the sound and storytelling that have defined his solo career, pairing his unmistakable vocal with the laid-back energy and natural charisma that have become signatures of his music. 'Playin It Cool' offers another look at what's ahead from Hubbard as he continues to share new music with fans.

'I wrote 'Playin It Cool' out on the road with Casey Brown, Josh Phillips and Canaan Smith, and we really just wanted to make something that felt good and was fun to listen to. At the end of the day, I love making music that gets people excited, that they can turn up and have a good time with. This song is all about that and I can't wait for y'all to hear it,' says Hubbard.

'Playin It Cool' follows Hubbard's recent singles '

' and ',' continuing a steady stream of new music from the hitmaker. With each release, Hubbard continues to showcase the musical identity he has carved out as a solo artist — rooted in his songwriting, energetic delivery and ability to connect with listeners through songs that feel distinctly his own.

Already established as one of Nashville's premier songwriters and performers through his groundbreaking success as one half of Florida Georgia Line, Hubbard continues to evolve as a solo artist while maintaining the unmistakable sound and authenticity fans have embraced for more than a decade. Since launching his solo career, Hubbard has continued to build on that legacy with new music and a dynamic live show, bringing his songs to audiences across the country. Most recently, John Morgan's 'Kid Myself' co-written by Tyler Hubbard peaked at No.1 on both Mediabase/Country Aircheck in addition to George Birge and Luke Bryan's 'Ride, Ride Ride' co-written by Tyler Hubbard which is currently growing at radio.

The release of 'Playin It Cool' comes as Hubbard continues a busy year of new music and touring, including dates alongside GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay. Next year, Tyler will be performing select dates as one half of Florida Georgia Line. See full tour routing below.

Tyler Hubbard Upcoming Tour Dates

Nov. 6, 2026 in Anaheim, Calif. at Honda Center *

Nov. 7, 2026 in Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre *

Apr. 02, 2027 in Fort Lauderdale, FL at Tortuga Music Festival ^

Apr. 10, 2027 in Florence, AZ at Country Thunder Arizona ^

Apr. 24, 2027 in Indio, Calif. at STAGECOACH ^

Jun. 10-13, 2027 in Myrtle Beach, CA at Carolina Country Music Fest ^

Jun. 17-20, 2027 in Wildwood, NJ at Barefoot Country Music Fest ^

Jul. 8-11, 2027 in Chicago, IL at Windy City Smokeout ^

Aug. 8, 2027 in Canton, OH at Concert for Legends ^

Aug. 13, 2027 in Oshkosh, WI at XRoads41 ^

* Supporting Dan + Shay

^ Florida Georgia Line

About Tyler Hubbard

With 23 No. 1 singles, numerous awards, and sold-out tours to his name, Tyler Hubbard has built an extraordinary career as both a songwriter and one half of the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. As a solo artist, he has continued that momentum, amassing more than 2 billion streams to date.

His Gold-certified debut album, Tyler Hubbard, introduced his first solo No. 1, '5 Foot 9,' which earned 2x Platinum certification from the RIAA. The project also includes 'Dancin' In The Country,' another 2x Platinum hit that topped the charts.

Hubbard's subsequent releases—'Back Then Right Now' and 'Park'—each reached No. 1, making him the only country artist to achieve four consecutive chart-toppers across two separate careers and bringing his career total to 23.

He returns with new music this year which began with the release of 'Land' on May 22. Fans can catch him on the road this summer touring with Dan + Shay.

About MCA

MCA, a division of Universal Music Group, represents a modern, artist-first approach to country music, building on the rich legacy of the Music Corporation of America. Under the leadership of Mike Harris (President & CEO) and Dave Cobb (Chief Creative Officer), MCA continues to shape the future of country music while honoring the traditions that have made the genre an integral part of American culture.

MCA includes the iconic labels MCA Nashville, Mercury Nashville, and Lucille Records. The label's diverse roster features some of country music's most influential artists, including 49 Winchester, Alan Jackson, Blake Proehl, Brad Paisley, Brothers Osborne, Carrie Underwood, Carter Faith, Chris Stapleton, Dalton Davis, Darius Rucker, Eric Church, George Strait, Jacob Hackworth, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Josh Ross, Kassi Ashton, Keith Urban, Kenny Whitmire, Kinsley, Lamont Landers, Landon Smith, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Luke Grimes, Madden Metcalf, Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert, Nate Bargatze, NEEDTOBREATHE, Parker McCollum, Reba, Sam Hunt, Sons of Habit, Tucker Wetmore, Tyler Hubbard, Vince Gill, and Wyatt McCubbin.

More information is available at mca.com.





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