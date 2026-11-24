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Twenty One Pilots have announced a new double-disc concert album, Supercycle (Live), due out everywhere December 11, 2026. The GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-diamond-selling rock group's release chronicles what is described as a major career moment and creative high watermark.

The release comprises two shows. Side one features songs from Clancy recorded in 2024 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH, and songs from Breach captured at All Points East 2026 in London, UK. It is now available for pre-order/pre-save via Atlantic Records. Fans can also obtain an exclusive, limited-edition Deluxe CD set directly through the band's official webstore. Presented in an 11' x 11' two-piece box with a clear lid, the collectible features both live albums across 2 CDs in a gatefold holder, accompanied by an exclusive poster and a set of 10 photo cards.

The tandem of Clancy and Breach represents the artistic apex of Twenty One Pilots thus far. During 2024, Clancy stormed the charts, netting the group's third straight Top 3 debut on the Billboard 200 and spawning hits including 'Overcompensate,' 'Routines In The Night,' and more. Less than 18 months later, 2025's Breach catapulted to #1 on the Billboard 200 and yielded 'The Contract' and 'Drum Show,' to name a couple. It also scored both 'the biggest rock debut of the decade' with 200K units moved in just a seven-day frame and 'the biggest week in vinyl sales for a rock record since tracking began in 1991.'

In 2026, Supercycle (Live) bottles the energy of this era with two powerhouse sets, offering fans an opportunity to revisit and relive these gigs.

Twenty One Pilots: Live in London Stream

Alongside Supercycle (Live), Twenty One Pilots will stream Twenty One Pilots Live In London beginning December 10, powered by Kiswe, a global leader in direct-to-consumer streaming technology. The event gives the band's global audience the opportunity to experience their headline set at this past summer's All Points East Festival, where they performed in front of 50,000 fans in London's Victoria Park. Tickets for the streaming event are available at watch.twentyonepilots.com.

The London show drew praise from critics. Kerrang! affirmed, 'In the studio, on the stage, in the wider world, there is nothing like Twenty One Pilots,' while Rock Sound described the night as 'A beautifully fulfilling, wonderfully crafted and endlessly exciting showing from a duo who always have an extra trick up their sleeves.' Dork went so far as to call it '..a life-affirming celebration of the community they've spent years building.' NME featured them, and Still Listening attested, 'it's easy to see the band as forebears for the meteoric rise of Sleep Token that has come in their wake; and bands like President. Without Twenty One Pilots none of this would be possible.'

Earlier this year, Twenty One Pilots crashed the big screen with a Top 5 domestic box office debut for their experience IMAX concert film, Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined. They brought fans even closer by hosting an online watch party in partnership with Kiswe and dropping an accompanying live concert album, More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City). Its release was met with massive demand, coming in at #4 at the domestic box office.

Over the last couple of years, Twenty One Pilots have performed over 100 headline shows across Europe, Australia, South America, and North America. The band sold out stadiums around the globe, including the biggest show of their career in Mexico City and an All Points East performance where they played for 45,000 fans. In October, they headlined their hometown Ohio Stadium in Columbus with Death Cab for Cutie as support. It was their biggest U.S. headline show with over 65,000 fans, which the band sold out in less than one hour.

Supercycle (Live) Tracklist

Disc One

1. Overcompensate (Live in Columbus)

2. Vignette (Live in Columbus)

3. The Craving (Live in Columbus)

4. Backslide (Live in Columbus)

5. Next Semester (Live in Columbus)

6. Routines In The Night (Live in Columbus)

7. Navigating (Live in Columbus)

8. Oldies Station (Live in Columbus)

9. Lavish (Live in Columbus)

10. Paladin Strait (Live in Columbus)

11. Midwest Indigo (Live in Columbus)

Disc Two

1. The Contract (Live in London)

2. Center Mass (Live in London)

3. One Milky Way (Live in London)

4. Robot Voices (Live in London)

5. Drum Show (Live in London)

6. RAWFEAR (Live in London)

About Kiswe

Kiswe is an award-winning streaming technology company that enables the biggest brands in sports and entertainment to stop renting their fans to third-party distribution platforms and start owning their audience. With a full suite of end-to-end tools and services, Kiswe powers partner-owned streaming ecosystems that turn casual viewers into passionate fans, allowing customers to build loyal communities, deepen fan engagement, and unlock new revenue, all under their own brand.

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