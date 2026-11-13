Trentemøller Releases Self-Titled Album and Video for "Coyote"

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Trentemøller's new self-titled full-length album harnesses a noisy, all-enveloping welcome, exploding with the force of a supernova before dissolving into a vapour trail of swooning vocals. Across 10 songs, a journey towards dynamic yet bittersweet frontiers of sound gathers pace, pitting maximalist guitar-noise blowouts against some of the most bruising shoegaze you'll hear this year. Just a few moments in, and you already know the Danish polymath is once again rewriting his story for a more vibrant, outward-looking chapter of his aesthetic.

As Trentemøller puts it, 'The noisy got noisier, the dreamy got dreamier, the melodic got even more melodic. I was ruthless this time. Okay, kill your darlings! If a track didn't give me a feeling of freedom, wanderlust, sorrow, love or that pure 'I don't give a f' feeling … It was gone,' he says.

'Swerve,' the powerful starting point, and the first song he wrote for the record, crashes into searing walls of sound that work in stark contrast to the Copenhagen artist's previous full-length, 2024's haunting Dreamweaver, and adds a disorientating edge to an album built from extremes. Recorded with Vienna-based singer Sakura, 'Swerve' draws you into the gut-feeling immediacy of Trentemøller, wedding a wave-like guitar glide to tsunami-sized swells of multi-layered noise.

This radically intuitive feeling also persists on 'Visceral,' an anthemic soundscape of stratospheric jet-engine textures and blistering emotional rock lifted to infinity again by Sakura. Taking a similarly uncompromising stance, 'Your Love Walks Alone' hurls itself down dark and gothy corridors of industrial fuzz. 'A depiction of pure love slowly winding down and how it affects you in those moments where you realise you're being 'replaced,'' says singer Sune Rose Wagner (The Raveonettes).

The inclusion of vocals on every album track for the first time in Trentemøller's history gives the album its own unique coordinates - tricky to pull off but handled here with impressive cohesion, treating the vocals as 'an extra instrument' to play with. 'I knew early on exactly who I wanted singing on these songs, people I deeply respect and could already hear in my music, friends and a few I'd never worked with before. We never met in the studio; everything was exchanged remotely. That suited me perfectly. I'm pretty shy, to be honest, and it gave the vocalists the privacy to really open up,' says Trentemøller.

Contributors include the aforementioned Sakura, acclaimed German-British singer Anika, Jonas Bjerre of Danish dream-rock trailblazers Mew, and Sune Rose Wagner of fellow Danish heavy indie hitters the Raveonettes and Colorado-originating Midwife (Madeline Johnston), whose self-coined 'heaven metal' makes her one of contemporary shoegaze's most singular and quietly revered figures. There's also New Mexican dream-pop duo Tan Cologne and Danish singer-songwriter Emma Acs – the latter moving in the orbit of Copenhagen's revered Posh Isolation scene and now singing in Trentemøller's live band – who help create the soft/loud dynamics of the album's lyrical layers, along with its many emotional states.

On the subject of moods, German-British singer Anika brings cool-for-cats wisdom to the krautrocky Sprechgesang of 'Johnny Boy,' a track about love and heartbreak, driven by live instrumentation and sprinkled with a catchy synth arpeggio. Most vocals on the album were recorded at home, wrapping each song in a blanket of honesty.

Meanwhile, intentionally sequenced to provide a 'break' for the listener, 'To Mist' detaches itself from the confrontational energy felt elsewhere to luxuriate in lush ethereality, melodies shimmering like diamonds in the sun for a track about 'changing form to be the intangible mist. 'Halved,' featuring Midwife, similarly slips into a nocturnal slow-burn, drifting through colder layers of nugaze ambience and reducing everything to fractals of fragile beauty.

Then there's 'Terrified,' which splits the mood to pair stream-of-consciousness lyrics with optimistic singing from Bjerre. 'I think sometimes when you dream about things that make you fearful and uneasy, it's your mind trying to prepare you for any scenario, like you're processing catastrophes that have not and may not ever happen,' he says of the single. Sweet and sour is Trentemøller's flavour: DIY songs that strike an emotional chord and crushing soundworlds you simply can't shake – everything flowing like a natural extension of himself.

Above all, Trentemøller is the result of an artist doing everything himself by hand, creating a forward-looking new work from seed to bloom. Trentemøller worked as the album's songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, while also mixing the self-released album.

'I've just never been much good at being told what to do. I don't really follow trends or think in algorithms; that whole calculated side of the music industry is really not a pretty sight,' he offers. But aside from the record's self-made foundations, the songs of Trentemøller are ultimately destined to jump off the page with others in tow. 'Now I can't wait to play these songs live with my band. For the first time ever, I'm going to play the whole album, start to end. Every single song!'

Trentemøller, released on In My Room, has a release date of Nov. 13, 2026. The album is available to stream and purchase here.

Tracklist

Swerve (feat. Sakura)

Terrified (feat. Jonas Bjerre)

Viceral (feat. Sakura)

Johnny Boy (feat. Anika)

Halved (feat. Midwife)

Your Love Walks Alone (feat. Sune Rose Wagner of The Raveonettes)

To Mist (feat. Tan Cologne)

Coyote (feat. Emma Acs of Crackcloud)

Crash (feat. Emma Acs of Crackcloud)

White Hallways (feat. Emma Acs of Crackcloud)

2027 Tour Dates

Feb 27 Berlin, Germany · Huxleys Neue Welt

Mar 01 München, Germany · Kesselhaus

Mar 02 Bern, Switzerland · Bierhübeli

Mar 03 Paris, France · La Cigale

Mar 05 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique

Mar 06 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique

Mar 07 Luxembourg · den Atelier

Mar 09 Amsterdam, Netherlands · Paradiso

Mar 11 London, United Kingdom · Electric Ballroom

Mar 17 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

Mar 18 Göteborg, Sweden · Pustervik

Mar 19 Johanneshov, Sweden · Slaktkyrkan

Mar 20 København, Denmark · Vega

Photo Credit: Sofie Nørregaard









Photo Credit: Sofie Nørregaard

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