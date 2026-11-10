Travis Tritt to Tour 2027 Dates Starting March 9 in Plant City, Florida

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Two-time GRAMMY Award winner Travis Tritt has announced his initial slate of 2027 tour dates, bringing his signature blend of country, Southern rock and blues to audiences across the country. The run begins March 9 in Plant City, Florida, with stops in Nashville, Fort Worth, Kansas City, and more, continuing through Oct.

Tickets for select newly announced dates go on sale Friday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m. local time, with presales taking place Nov. 11-12. Additional dates will go on sale at a later time, with further show details to be announced for select performances, as noted below. For ticket links and the latest tour information, visit TravisTritt.com.

Known for his distinctive voice and a catalog spanning heartfelt ballads and high-energy anthems, Tritt has built a career around songs including 'Help Me Hold On,' 'Anymore,' 'Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),' 'It's a Great Day to Be Alive' and 'T-R-O-U-B-L-E.' The 2027 dates will bring that musical legacy to theaters, casinos, and festival stages across the country.

Tyler Reese Tritt will join select performances in Macon, Georgia, Durham, North Carolina, and New Haven, Kentucky, while Tristan Tritt will appear at both Mt. Vernon, Kentucky, shows.

Travis Tritt - 2027 Tour Dates

3/9 - Plant City, FL *#

3/10 - Jacksonville, FL

3/12 - Nashville, TN SOLD OUT

3/19 - Fort Worth, TX

3/20 - Marksville, LA *&

4/16 - Oxford, AL

4/17 - Senatobia, MS *

4/22 - Macon, GA ^

4/24 - Atmore, AL &

5/14 - Northfield, OH

5/15 - Solomons Island, MD *^

5/21 - Waterloo, NY

5/22 - Charles Town, WV

5/28 - Mt. Vernon, KY !

5/29 - Mt. Vernon, KY !

6/4 - Lampe, MO

6/18 - Durham, NC ^

6/24 - Ashland, NE #

6/26 - Kettering, OH

7/16 - Bossier City, LA

7/30 - Bristol, VA

7/31 - New Haven, KY ^

8/6 - Morton, MN *&

8/7 - New Town, MD

8/14 - Gary, IN

8/20 - Bensalem, PA

8/21 - Mashantucket, CT *&

9/10 - St. Louis, MO

9/11 - Kansas City, MO

9/30 - Nashville, IN

10/1 - Mt. Pleasant, MI *

10/9 - Lake Charles, LA

10/11 - Ennis, TX *#

10/15 - Durant, OK *&

10/16 - Tulsa, OK *&

Tour Date Key:

* On sale at a later date

# Festival appearance

^ With Tyler Reese Tritt

! With Tristan Tritt

& additional show details to be announced

About Travis Tritt

More than three decades after launching his recording career, Travis Tritt continues to connect with country music fans through his unmistakable voice and blend of Southern rock, blues, gospel and traditional country.

A native of Marietta, Georgia, Tritt honed his sound on the honky-tonk circuit before signing with Warner Bros. in 1989. As a member of country music's celebrated 'Class of '89,' alongside Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson, he helped shape one of the genre's defining eras. His career achievements include more than 30 million album sales, seven albums certified platinum or higher, two GRAMMY Awards, four CMA Awards and membership in the Grand Ole Opry.

His catalog includes enduring favorites such as 'Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,' 'Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)' and 'It's a Great Day to Be Alive.' Beyond music, Tritt has appeared in numerous feature films and television productions.

His releases include Set in Stone, his first full-length album of original material in more than a decade, and Country Chapel, his debut gospel project. Set in Stone brings together the country, Southern rock and Americana influences that define his sound, while Country Chapel draws on his formative years in church through songs of faith and redemption. Both albums are available on streaming services worldwide. For more information, visit TravisTritt.com and follow Travis Tritt on X, Instagram and Facebook.

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