Travis Moser Releases Gordon Lightfoot Cover "Song for a Winter's Night" Ahead of MIXTAPE at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local

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International cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has released a new recording of 'Song for a Winter's Night,' the beloved ballad by Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Recorded live in the studio, the track captures the intimacy of a cabaret performance and offers a first listen to material from Moser's upcoming solo show.

First released by Lightfoot in 1967, 'Song for a Winter's Night' has long been cherished for its quiet longing and its portrait of a lover far away on a cold, snowy evening. Moser's new recording keeps that warmth at its center while giving the song a fresh setting for the season.

The new arrangement was created by music director Drew Wutke, who is also the featured pianist on the track. The release marks the latest chapter in a long-running collaboration between Moser and Wutke, whose 2021 EP So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent).

See It Live: Mixtape at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local

'Song for a Winter's Night' will be featured in Moser's solo show, Mixtape, at The Green Room 42 at Hudson Local, the brand-new venue from the team behind New York City's acclaimed cabaret and concert space The Green Room 42. The performance takes place on Saturday, January 30, 2027, at 7:00 p.m., with Wutke at the piano.

In Mixtape, Moser and Wutke guide audiences through an evening of songs and stories, drawing on the music that has shaped Moser's life and career.

Previously, BroadwayWorld reported that Mixtape will feature Charles Busch and will be one of the first slate of shows to play the new venue.

About the Recording

'Song for a Winter's Night' was recorded, mixed and mastered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio. The cover photo was taken by Andy Henderson.

The single is available now on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed or sold. For more information, visit TravisMoser.com.

More About Travis Moser

Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a 'gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist,' Travis Moser is an international cabaret, concert and recording artist known for pairing heartfelt interpretations of classic and contemporary songs with intimate, personal storytelling.

Moser has played sold-out engagements and guest appearances at City Winery in New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Boston, as well as 54 Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in New York City and across the country. He has shared the stage with two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye, who joined him at City Winery NYC for his tribute to Judy Collins.

Beyond New York, Moser performs his solo shows internationally aboard Sea Cloud Cruises, with a new voyage set for spring 2027.

His EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, was featured in Playbill and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). The project also yielded a duet of 'Anyone Can Whistle' with Melissa Errico. Moser and Wutke have since released a string of singles, including 'Rainbow Connection,' 'Both Sides Now' from Live at The Green Room 42 and Randy Newman's 'Feels Like Home.'

All of Moser's recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and everywhere music is streamed or sold. For more information, visit TravisMoser.com.

More About Drew Wutke

Drew Wutke is a New York City-based music director, pianist, arranger and vocal coach whose work spans Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theater, concerts and cabaret.

On Broadway, he has served as a substitute keyboardist and rehearsal pianist for Amazing Grace and Kinky Boots. He was music director for Fiasco Theater and McCarter Theatre's acclaimed revival of Into the Woods and guest conductor for BeBe Winans' Born for This in Boston and Washington, D.C. He also co-created, arranged and music directed Kevin Smith Kirkwood's concert series Classic Whitney Houston: Alive.

Wutke has music directed MCC Theater's MISCAST gala, featuring stars including Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess and Jessie Mueller, and has collaborated with artists such as Kelli O'Hara, Stephanie Blythe, Billy Gilman and Martha Graham Cracker. He is the resident music director at the Jen Waldman Studio, a frequent music director at Westport Country Playhouse, and a longtime favorite at Marie's Crisis in Greenwich Village.

He holds a master's degree in vocal coaching from Oklahoma City University. For more information, visit DrewWutke.com.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson



Photo Credit: Andy Henderson

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