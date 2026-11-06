Towa Bird Shares New Song "Deep Blue" Following Gentleman Tour

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Singer/songwriter/guitarist Towa Bird returns with 'Deep Blue,' a new song that draws out a more reflective side of one of rock's most compelling new voices. The standalone track arrived today via Interscope Records, following Bird's recent Gentleman Tour. Listen to 'Deep Blue' here.

Bird debuted 'Deep Blue' across the headline tour, where it drew an enthusiastic response from fans and quickly became a favorite. The song leaves room for a softer kind of intensity while holding onto the instinctive edge that has made Bird such a striking presence.

Written by Towa Bird, Patrick Wimberly, and Donna Missal and produced by Wimberly, the song is about Bird's sister Cat and the bond they share. The accompanying music video, directed by Bird and released alongside the single, is a touching portrait of Towa and her sister. Watch the video here.

''Deep Blue' is a song about my sister Cat. It is about our bond, seeing each other through major live events and feeling emotionally tethered no matter the distance,' says Towa.

'Deep Blue' follows Gentleman, Bird's critically acclaimed second album. A knowing subversion of the old-world archetype, Gentleman recasts the term as a symbol of queer confidence and romance. The album moves beyond the tautly composed alt-pop of Bird's debut, American Hero, arriving at a thrilling collision of attitude and atmosphere.

About Towa Bird

A half-Filipino, half-English artist who spent much of her childhood in Thailand and London, Towa Bird first picked up a guitar at age twelve, learning by playing along to The Kinks, The Who, and other bands from her father's record collection. After forming her first band at fourteen, she played dive bars and street festivals in Hong Kong before studying at Goldsmiths, University of London. She left school after two years to pursue music, beginning her career producing and co-writing for other artists.

Bird made her major-label debut with 2024's American Hero, an intimate exploration of queerness, identity, and the complexities of love. She has toured North America and Europe with Renée Rapp and joined Billie Eilish's 'HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR' as direct support. Produced by Patrick Wimberly (MGMT, Blood Orange) and featuring Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna, Bird's second album, Gentleman, is a knowing subversion of the old-world archetype.

Bird, who was previously the face of luxury fashion house Miu Miu, has appeared on the covers of Vogue Philippines, NME, Dork, Re-Edition, Highsnobiety, Gay Times, and more.

For more information on Towa Bird, visit her website.

Photo Credit: Charlie Denis









Photo Credit: Charlie Denis

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