Tove Lo Releases New Single BLOOD IN YOUR EYES for GRAND THEFT AUTO VI: THE ALBUM

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Ahead of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album, Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games have shared a new single from the upcoming official soundtrack album from the biggest, most immersive evolution of the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto series yet: Grand Theft Auto VI.

'Blood In Your Eyes' by Tove Lo is available for streaming now.

The latest single soundtracks an official video announcing that pre-loads for Grand Theft Auto VI are now live. It builds on Atlantic's biggest soundtrack launch to date, with Morgan Wallen's 'Last Thing You Need' debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside standout recent releases from Cardi B ('Don't Chart') and Fuerza Regida ('Suzuki').

Additionally, Rauw Alejandro's 'Macacoa 2000' debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart, and the CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy collab 'Sexy Magic' entered the Top 10 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Releasing November 20 just after the hotly anticipated game, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album features 34 original tracks that capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI's world of Vice City and Leonida, with a genre-defying roster of the world's most exciting and preeminent artists.

The nine previously released singles are available for streaming now.

Previously Released Singles

Yung Lean - That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)

Travis Scott - RHYNO (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., & Etienne de Crécy - Sexy Magic

Justice - Flower In a Hurricane (feat. Tame Impala, SZA, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) [from GTAVI]

Morgan Wallen - Last Thing You Need

Fuerza Regida - Suzuki

Rauw Alejandro - Macacoa 2000

Cardi B - Don't Chart

Keith Richards - Bright Lights, Big City

This historic partnership continues the Grand Theft Auto series' unique ability to introduce the world to new music and subcultures, with each iteration defining the atmosphere of the era and culture for decades to follow. With an established history of producing landmark soundtracks, Atlantic Records has assembled a global roster of today's most meaningful artists, curating wide-ranging original music that deepens the next chapter of the Grand Theft Auto universe.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will arrive alongside the next evolution of the pioneering in-game radio stations, dynamic score, and musical touchpoints that anchor the series.

Available for pre-order now, Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album will launch with multiple vinyl and CD offerings, including three Atlantic Records exclusives: a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter edition vinyl, and a CD jewel case — each featuring exclusive new artwork and packaging designs that echo the iconic style of Grand Theft Auto VI, plus various retail exclusives for Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters, and Indie record stores — each with a distinct vinyl pressing design and poster.

About Tove Lo

Few artists have redefined the emotional possibilities of modern pop as completely as Tove Lo. With a diaristic style and a defiant openness around sex, addiction, and vulnerability, she has become both a pop outlier and a generational touchstone, earning global hits and a devoted audience drawn to her unfiltered perspective.

Lo first broke through with her platinum-certified 2014 debut Queen of the Clouds, powered by the triple-platinum 'Habits (Stay High)' and double-platinum 'Talking Body', immediately establishing her raw edge on a global scale. She has since balanced chart success with cult credibility, collaborating across genres with artists like Nick Jonas on 'Close,' Flume on 'Say It,' and Charli XCX, Alesso, Coldplay, and Major Lazer, while also emerging as a sought-after songwriter for Lorde, Zara Larsson, and co-writing Ellie Goulding's 'Love Me Like You Do.' Her subsequent albums — Lady Wood (2016), Blue Lips (Lady Wood Phase II) (2017), and Sunshine Kitty (2019) — expanded her emotional and sonic palette, the latter earning year-end acclaim and a GRAMMY nomination for 'Glad He's Gone.' More recently, she sharpened her perspective on femininity and independence with Dirt Femme, while continuing to explore club-driven intimacy on the collaborative HEAT EP with SG Lewis, reaffirming her place as a pop provocateur and restless creative force.

ESTRUS, her sixth album and emo chic moment, pushes that emotional candor even further, leaning into the contradictions that have long defined her work — euphoria and melancholy, desire and doubt — without trying to resolve them. Balancing visceral, body-moving production with sharply observed writing, it captures the full spectrum of feeling in real time. Rather than offering answers, Lo stays inside the mess, continuing her core mission: making people feel everything all at once.

About Atlantic Records

Founded in New York City by Ahmet Ertegün and Herb Abramson in 1947, Atlantic Records has been one of the defining labels in contemporary music for more than 75 years. Built on its legacy as a pioneering independent home for R&B, jazz, and soul, Atlantic has evolved into a global powerhouse representing multi-platinum artists, global superstars, and groundbreaking talent across every genre. As part of Warner Music Group, Atlantic continues to set the standard for artist development, musical innovation, and shaping popular culture through transformative artists and their music.

About Rockstar Games

Founded by Sam Houser in 1998, Rockstar Games pioneered the open-world genre of video games with the launch of Grand Theft Auto III in 2001. The series' most recent iteration, Grand Theft Auto V, has sold-in over 230 million units alone. Alongside the other blockbuster entries in the series including Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto has become one of the biggest-selling and most critically acclaimed and influential properties in modern entertainment, selling nearly 475 million units. Rockstar Games' blockbuster Western series, Red Dead Redemption has sold-in nearly 116 million units worldwide to date, with its most recent release, Red Dead Redemption 2, breaking new ground in fidelity and immersion. The next Rockstar Games release is Grand Theft Auto VI.

About Grand Theft Auto VI

Vice City, USA. Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.

Grand Theft Auto VI arrives November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Pre-orders and pre-loads are available now.





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