Toronto's K-Pop Rising Artist Sydney

Certainly, the impulse to flee uncomfortable social situations is a universal experience. However, for Toronto artist Sydney <3 and countless others, these episodes keep kicking in repeatedly without an apparent reason. This time, social anxiety has been an inspiration for the talented K-Pop artist, infusing “Anywhere But Here” with raw emotion. The song, already available in three different versions - Bilingüal, Korean and English - will surely resonate with listeners who suffer from this.

Sydney <3’s debut single “Picture Perfect, released in January this year, smashed through the digital sphere with over 50,000 streams across all major platforms. But that's not all – the lyric video accompanying the track has captivated audiences, racking up an impressive 100,000 views. And it didn’t stop there; her magnetic presence has caught the attention of Spotify editors in Asia, setting the stage for an unstoppable journey into the spotlight, truly emboding the creative intersections and evolving influences between Korean, American and Canadian music.

With a flair for K-Pop and a clear American 2000’s Pop influence, the song follows a melodic and catchy sequence of synthesizers that immediately gets stuck in the listener’s head. To create “Anywhere But Here”, Sydney <3 collaborated with well-known Adam H. (known for his work with K-pop artists such as Super Junior, Girls Generation, TVXQ, BoA and Lee Hyori) along with Don Wolf (White Wolf, Poison, Falco, Point of Power, Project X), and adds: “My favourite part of the creation process was learning how to create a storyline within the song. I liked watching their creative process in coming up with the music to go with the lyrics.”

As social anxiety becomes an increasing condition among teenagers, 16-year-old Sydney <3 aims to help others feel less alone in their struggles. She shares: “Anywhere But Here” is important to me, because it’s a relatable topic.” The artist reflects her internal battles and worries throughout the song, resonating with the shared issues that many others face:

“Maybe tomorrow things will finally be better,

And maybe I can start putting myself back together.

Maybe I'll wake up and not feel the pressure,

Maybe maybe never comes.”

Surprisingly, the hopelessness of the lyrics doesn’t come across that way thanks to the melody, which helps create a soothing atmosphere. Indeed, Sydney <3 states that this isn’t something accidental: “I hope the song doesn’t make anyone feel sad or upset. I hope the song is relatable and helps people feel like they’re not alone with their feelings.” And further shares more details about her personality: “I want people to know that it’s okay to be awkward with others when you meet them for the first or 10th time. I know I am.”

When the chorus unfolds, the artist even reflects some of anxiety’s physical manifestations:

“Take me anywhere but here,

I can't catch my breath,

Heart is beating out my chest.”

As a young artist, Sydney <3 also draws inspiration from her daily life and rich internal universe. Apart from personal experiences, characters in books, images on social media and therapy sessions also nurture her creativity.

Moreover, she has been immersed in the arts from a very young age, participating in ballet, hip-hop, and jazz dance lessons. A standout moment in her education was the opportunity to train with Cara Chisholm, known for her roles in the award-winning masterpiece “Les Misérables” and other acclaimed musicals such as “Phantom of the Opera”.

Sydney <3’s journey as an artist is just beginning, but her ability to transform personal struggles into relatable, compelling music is already making a significant impact. With "Anywhere But Here," she not only highlights the challenges of social anxiety but also offers solace and solidarity to those who experience it. As she continues to blend her diverse influences and experiences, there is no doubt that Sydney <3 will continue to inspire and resonate with listeners around the world.

