"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Tori Kelly to Tour Europe, North America and Asia Through June 2027
Artist presale opens November 18 and general on-sale begins November 20, with Tori Kelly's new single "Wash" featuring HILLARI.
Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Tori Kelly today announced the God Must Really Love Me World Tour, launching in Europe this week ahead of a newly revealed slate of dates covering North America and Asia in 2027. Artist presale opens this Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. local time, while general on-sale begins on Friday, November 20, 10 a.m. local time, at www.torikellymusic.com.
The tour's previously announced European/UK run kicks off on November 19 in Madrid and wraps up on December 11 at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. On March 17, the extensive, 35-stop North American run starts at House of Blues San Diego before crisscrossing the U.S. and Canada to land at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on May 20. The Asian dates then pick up on May 29 with Kelly's appearance at Jakarta's Java Jazz Festival, ultimately concluding on June 12 in Shanghai. The full itinerary is listed below.
Rising Filipino-Norwegian artist HILLARI will be joining the European and North American legs. She also features on Kelly's new single, 'Wash.' Released last Friday, the duet is a raw-hewn R&B tribute to letting love wash over you when you need it most. The track extends the themes of Kelly's June album God Must Really Love Me, drawing a line from our daily struggles to the divine.
With its fusion of R&B, soul, acoustic pop, and gospel, God Must Really Love Me unveils a new dimension of Kelly's musicality and voice — the outcome of a newfound willingness to let restraint carry as much impact as virtuosity. The songs therein move with an unhurried ease that echoes the confidence and clarity of vision Kelly brought to every step of the album's creation, much of which took place during a flood of inspiration following her son's birth late last year.
In a departure from her previous work, Kelly crafted most of God Must Really Love Me's songs in solitude before heading into the studio with producers and co-writers like DIXSON (Kehlani, Vic Mensa), Nija Charles (Summer Walker, Kiana Ledé), Emily Warren (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan), and Ammo (Beyoncé, Teddy Swims). Although the album mostly came to life in Los Angeles with her two main collaborators Tommy King (HAIM, Donna Missal) and Dan Farber (Lizzo, Alessia Cara).
The set's high points include its title track, adorned with a recording of baby Zayden's voice. On the lead single, 'Control,' which she brought to American Idol's season finale, Kelly turns a moment of everyday chaos into a meditation on surrender. Written while she was seven months pregnant, 'Dive' channels the exhilaration of plunging into the unknown. And 'Hurts So Good' is a soulful submission to the thrall of romantic love — Kelly performed it for On the Radar Radio.
Kelly gave interviews to EUPHORIA. magazine and The Motherly Podcast discussing the personal milestones behind her current era.
Europe & UK 2026
Nov 19 – Madrid, Spain @ Wagon
Nov 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo
Nov 22 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique
Nov 24 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks
Nov 25 – München, Germany @ Kesselhaus
Nov 26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
Nov 28 – København, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 3
Nov 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Docks
Nov 30 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg
Dec 02 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia
Dec 03 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
Dec 05 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine
Dec 07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Dec 08 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham
Dec 09 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
Dec 11 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
North America 2027
Mar 17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
Mar 19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Mar 22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom
Mar 24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Mar 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Mar 26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
Mar 29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans
Mar 31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Apr 01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando
Apr 03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
Apr 07 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth
Apr 08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Apr 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial
Apr 11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Apr 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
Apr 16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
Apr 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Apr 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
Apr 21 – Toronto, ON, CAN @ HISTORY
Apr 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Apr 24 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
Apr 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Apr 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater
Apr 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
May 01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
May 04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
May 05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
May 08 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
May 09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
May 14 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
May 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Asia 2027
May 29 – Jakarta, Indonesia
May 31 – Seoul, South Korea @ Bluesquare Won Hall
Jun 01 – Tokyo, Japan @ The Garden Hall
Jun 03 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Legacy Taipei
Jun 05 – Manila, Philippines @ The Filinvest Tent
Jun 06 – Cebu, Philippines @ Mactan Expo Center
Jun 08 – Singapore @ Mediacorp Theatre
Jun 10 – Hong Kong @ The Tides
TBA – Shanghai
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode