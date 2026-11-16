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Three-time GRAMMY Award winner Tori Kelly today announced the God Must Really Love Me World Tour, launching in Europe this week ahead of a newly revealed slate of dates covering North America and Asia in 2027. Artist presale opens this Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m. local time, while general on-sale begins on Friday, November 20, 10 a.m. local time, at www.torikellymusic.com.

The tour's previously announced European/UK run kicks off on November 19 in Madrid and wraps up on December 11 at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town. On March 17, the extensive, 35-stop North American run starts at House of Blues San Diego before crisscrossing the U.S. and Canada to land at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on May 20. The Asian dates then pick up on May 29 with Kelly's appearance at Jakarta's Java Jazz Festival, ultimately concluding on June 12 in Shanghai. The full itinerary is listed below.

Rising Filipino-Norwegian artist HILLARI will be joining the European and North American legs. She also features on Kelly's new single, 'Wash.' Released last Friday, the duet is a raw-hewn R&B tribute to letting love wash over you when you need it most. The track extends the themes of Kelly's June album God Must Really Love Me, drawing a line from our daily struggles to the divine.

With its fusion of R&B, soul, acoustic pop, and gospel, God Must Really Love Me unveils a new dimension of Kelly's musicality and voice — the outcome of a newfound willingness to let restraint carry as much impact as virtuosity. The songs therein move with an unhurried ease that echoes the confidence and clarity of vision Kelly brought to every step of the album's creation, much of which took place during a flood of inspiration following her son's birth late last year.

In a departure from her previous work, Kelly crafted most of God Must Really Love Me's songs in solitude before heading into the studio with producers and co-writers like DIXSON (Kehlani, Vic Mensa), Nija Charles (Summer Walker, Kiana Ledé), Emily Warren (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan), and Ammo (Beyoncé, Teddy Swims). Although the album mostly came to life in Los Angeles with her two main collaborators Tommy King (HAIM, Donna Missal) and Dan Farber (Lizzo, Alessia Cara).

The set's high points include its title track, adorned with a recording of baby Zayden's voice. On the lead single, 'Control,' which she brought to American Idol's season finale, Kelly turns a moment of everyday chaos into a meditation on surrender. Written while she was seven months pregnant, 'Dive' channels the exhilaration of plunging into the unknown. And 'Hurts So Good' is a soulful submission to the thrall of romantic love — Kelly performed it for On the Radar Radio.

Kelly gave interviews to EUPHORIA. magazine and The Motherly Podcast discussing the personal milestones behind her current era.

Europe & UK 2026

Nov 19 – Madrid, Spain @ Wagon

Nov 20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

Nov 22 – Milan, Italy @ Fabrique

Nov 24 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

Nov 25 – München, Germany @ Kesselhaus

Nov 26 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall

Nov 28 – København, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset Studie 3

Nov 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Docks

Nov 30 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

Dec 02 – Paris, France @ L'Olympia

Dec 03 – Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

Dec 05 – Brussels, Belgium @ La Madeleine

Dec 07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Dec 08 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

Dec 09 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

Dec 11 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

North America 2027

Mar 17 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

Mar 19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

Mar 20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Mar 22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

Mar 24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Mar 25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Mar 26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Mar 29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans

Mar 31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Apr 01 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live Orlando

Apr 03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

Apr 07 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

Apr 08 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Apr 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle Presented by iTHINK Financial

Apr 11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Apr 14 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Apr 16 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Apr 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Apr 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Apr 21 – Toronto, ON, CAN @ HISTORY

Apr 23 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Apr 24 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Apr 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Apr 28 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Apr 30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

May 01 – Saint Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

May 04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

May 05 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

May 08 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

May 09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

May 14 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

May 18 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Asia 2027

May 29 – Jakarta, Indonesia

May 31 – Seoul, South Korea @ Bluesquare Won Hall

Jun 01 – Tokyo, Japan @ The Garden Hall

Jun 03 – Taipei, Taiwan @ Legacy Taipei

Jun 05 – Manila, Philippines @ The Filinvest Tent

Jun 06 – Cebu, Philippines @ Mactan Expo Center

Jun 08 – Singapore @ Mediacorp Theatre

Jun 10 – Hong Kong @ The Tides

TBA – Shanghai







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